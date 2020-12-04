TUNE IN ALERT: Darin & Brooke Aldridge at the Grand Ole Opry

Award-Winning duo Darin & Brooke Aldridge added to the 12-5-20 Grand Ole Opry Celebration of Bluegrass Music’s 75th Anniversary Televised Portion on Circle TV!!

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Bluegrass music on Saturday, December 5 with appearances by Opry member Del McCoury, a member of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame. He will be joined by Sister Sadie, recently named 2020 International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainers of the Year, along with Billy Blue Records recording artists, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, and more.

Mark your calendar for this must-see live event: Saturday night, 12/5. The 7:00 – 8:00 pm (CST) portion of the Opry will be televised on Circle Television and as always, the entire show will be aired over the Legend 650-AM WSM https://wsmradio.com/listen- live/

Fans may also Livestream the show on Darin & Brooke Aldridge’s Facebook page starting at 7:00 pm CT

https://www.facebook.com/ darin.brooke.aldridge

Brooke Aldridge is a 4-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Female Vocalist of the Year winner. Darin Aldridge spent 6 years as a member of the acclaimed Country Gentlemen and is a highly sought-after multi-instrumentalist and producer. Together, they are the chart topping, husband and wife duo of Darin & Brooke Aldridge ; recently signed to Nashville’s burgeoning bluegrass label, Billy Blue Records.

Billy Blue Records recently announced the release of a Christmas single from Darin & Brooke, the inspiring, “Light of the Stable,” available to radio now.

The year 2020 has seen the power duo land multiple top charting singles as well as hold the #1 slot for 5 weeks on the Roots Music Reports “Top 50 Contemporary Bluegrass Chart.” On October 1st, Brooke was named the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year for the 4th consecutive year, tying her with the legendary Alison Krauss for the third most wins in the category total, and second most consecutive wins in the association’s history after Grand Ole Opry member Rhonda Vincent.