Monday – December 7, 2020

December 7, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River holds of to the #1 spot this week with “Made Right” the second #1 from the group’s Daywind Records release Lift His Name this week. The chart also sees a big debut from Master’s Voice, as well as a re-entry from HighRoad! Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
12
 Made Right Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
2
2
13
 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet
2
3
5
19
 Jordan Nelons
3
4
8
4
 Always Enough Bowling Family
4
5
10
26
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
5
6
9
22
 Great God Almighty The Sound
1
7
7
15
 Look At All I Lost Old Paths
2
8
3
14
 Three Men On a Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
3
9
4
12
 Just Drink the Water Kingdom Heirs
4
10
13
6
 Goliath Joseph Habedank
10
11
26
10
 The Wilderness Isaacs
11
12
18
18
 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn
12
13
17
11
 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision
12
14
25
10
 I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour
14
15
14
4
 9 Makes Us One Legacy Five and Wardlaw Brothers
14
16
12
8
 The Hem of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet
12
17
6
28
 Fear Not Tribute Quartet
1(3)
18
19
10
 The Lamb Collingsworth Family
13
19
29
9
 My Home Browders
19
20
36
2
 I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City
20
21
22
25
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
13
22
28
15
 Mountain Top For Me Crabb Family
18
23
15
6
 He Will Be God Whisnants
9
24
20
6
 Child of the King Gaither Vocal Band
15
25
11
23
 Never a Time Perrys
1(2)
26
21
4
 What Love Down East Boys
21
27
RE
10
 God of Second Chances HighRoad
15
28
32
11
 Turn to the Cross Hyssongs
18
29
35
31
 After the Storm Erwins
18
30
30
13
 Dear John Kingsmen
28
31
39
2
 This Side of Heaven Michael Booth
31
32
40
3
 How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance
32
33
1
 This Same Jesus Master’s Voice
33
34
27
25
 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop
17
35
16
28
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
2
36
23
19
 1945 Inspirations
10
37
24
17
 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb
23
38
38
3
 We Come In the Name of Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
38
39
31
12
 What If Jesus? Steeles
30
40
33
3
 Practice What You Preach LeFevre Quaret
33
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

