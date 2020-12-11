Jay DeMarcus and Jason Crabb Premiere “Strange Way To Save The World” Live on FOX & Friends

Performance Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Iconic Christmas Classic; Available Now On All Digital and Streaming Outlets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (December 11, 2020) – This morning, Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) and Jason Crabb debuted “Strange Way To Save The World,” their new Red Street Records single release, on the hit morning show, FOX & Friends.

Due to COVID restrictions, DeMarcus and Crabb had to broadcast via Skype from DeMarcus’ home in Nashville, TN to the FOX studios in New York City.

“I’ve wanted to be on FOX & Friends for as long as I can remember,” said Crabb. “So, to get to share this moment with Jay and to sing such an amazing song that celebrates the true reason for the season – the birth of Jesus – was very special. It was an honor to share the joy of Christ with Ainsley, Brian, Steve, and the FOX & Friends viewers.”

The release celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Christmas classic written by Don Koch, Dave Clarke and Mark Harris. The song was originally performed by iconic Christian vocal group, 4Him, and released in 2000.

“I’ve always loved this song, and I’m so honored and proud to have been able to record it with Jason Crabb,” says Jay DeMarcus. “He is as good as it gets when it comes to powerful voices and I couldn’t be more grateful for his willingness to do this with me. This timeless masterpiece was written by my good friends; Don Koch, Mark Harris and Dave Clark, and it is truly one for the ages.”

“It so great to hear this awesome new version of a song that I was a part of writing almost 30 years ago,” said Mark Harris, member of 4Him and co-writer of the song. “Jay and Jason have done a great job of capturing the heart behind “A Strange Way to Save the World”.

I hope this reminds everyone once again of the simple, yet amazing way Christ came to the world.

Jason’s daughter, Ashleigh, makes a special appearance on the track as well, providing harmony vocals.

ABOUT JASON CRABB:

In his career, Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has been honored with 2 GRAMMY awards along with 22 GMA Dove Awards – being named the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year along with Song of the Year – along with a host of industry honors and recognitions, with chart-topping hits that inspire the multitudes. Among his honors, he is the youngest member to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, and his hometown of Beaver Dam, KY recognized him by naming a street as Jason Crabb Drive. Crabb’s electrifying stage presence, powerhouse vocals and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions across the world – through extensive personal appearances, media coverage, and social media including over 20 million views on YouTube. Since his first solo release in 2009, Jason Crabb has performed at many of the world’s most prestigious stages such as Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, the Brooklyn Tabernacle and Billy Graham’s final crusade in NYC. He has also shared the stage with artists such as Gloria Gaynor, Kari Jobe, Vince Gill, Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell, Donnie McClurkin, Wynonna, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Michael W. Smith, Jamie Grace, Sandi Patty, the Oak Ridge Boys and more. He has appeared on NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” and alongside Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson. Crabb has been featured and covered by many media outlets as well – including: People Magazine, Fox News, Country Living, The Huffington Post, Billboard, USA Today, Entertainment Tonight, and Country Weekly, among others, and was named one of Nashville’s Most Beautiful People by Nashville Lifestyles Magazine. Crabb is also frequently seen on television hosting on TBN, appearing on awards shows and television specials for a variety of networks. Whatever the Road, Jason’s 2015 release, was nominated for a GRAMMY® for Best Contemporary Christian Album. Unexpected, released on April 20, 2018, was honored with a GRAMMY® at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards® in February 2019. The project was produced by Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) and features Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) and Kaya Jones, as well as a song written with disco icon, Gloria Gaynor. ABOUT RED STREET RECORDS:

Jay DeMarcus – member of Rascal Flatts, GRAMMY® award-winning producer and bassist – launched Red Street Records on October 24, 2019 during a press conference held at the Hutton Hotel’s Analog. The desire of Red Street Records is to touch lives and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ through music. To that end, we seek to partner with musicians who share this aim and who strive to achieve it through their innovative and visionary craft.