Joy Holden Releases New Lyric Video “Smiling Inside”

December 14, 2020

Spartanburg, SC – (December 14, 2020) – Popular Christian singer, songwriter and musician, Joy Holden, has announced the recent release of a lyric video created for her song, “Smiling Inside,” penned in tribute to her niece who passed away this year from cancer.

Smiling Inside is one of the cuts on Joy’s soon-to-be-released 2021 deluxe album, Broken to Beautiful.   The song gently and poignantly follows the journey of those who are facing one of life’s most heartbreaking challenges, saying goodbye to loved ones much too soon.

The lyrics eloquently state “I want to see Jesus, and I’m not in a hurry,” reminding us of our greatest hope in spite of the painful reality of loss. They go on to say “if I had to do this without the Crucified I’d be terrified,” a promise many are standing on during this current world-wide health crisis.

While Joy categorically states the project was a “labor of love”, she also says “With everything going on today, and all the precious friends and loved ones we have lost, I knew I needed to share this encouragement right now.”

Produced by Nashville-great, Les Butler, we can look forward with great anticipation to the release of her newest album Broken to Beautiful in 2021.  In the meantime, this touching lyric video and beautifully written song is sure to touch the lives of those who are struggling today.

To view and share Smiling Inside  go to the video which was created by Kingdom Artists Media in partnership with AG Publicity here: https://youtu.be/8jww2bGhM4M

To connect with Joy Holden just follow her on social media or the website.

To book Joy Holden email at:  https://joyholden.com/booking/

Joy Holden, a seasoned musical veteran has made a recent return to music, this time in the Christian Gospel arena. Joy is described by Gospel enthusiasts as a fresh modern sound in Christian music, with roots in Southern and Country Gospel. With her edgy yet pure, rich and soulful sound, Holden’s music inspires through both song and story.

Joy has always written Christian music even when touring and recording as a secular artist. Her career in music has been adorned with many highlights along the way as far back as the late 80’s and early 90’s. Her version of “Blessed Assurance” from the album, “Just Joy”, which was in weekly rotation on the Bill Drake Gospel Hour for 5 years and was the most requested acapella gospel song.

Joy currently resides in Boiling Springs, South Carolina.

