Monday – December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Made Right” the second #1 from the group’s Daywind Records release Lift His Name this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
14
 Made Right Karen Peck & New River
1(4)
2
2
14
 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet
2
3
3
20
 Jordan Nelons
3
4
4
5
 Always Enough Bowling Family
4
5
5
27
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
5
6
6
23
 Great God Almighty The Sound
1
7
7
16
 Look At All I Lost Old Paths
2
8
8
15
 Three Men On a Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
3
9
9
13
 Just Drink the Water Kingdom Heirs
4
10
10
7
 Goliath Joseph Habedank
10
11
11
11
 The Wilderness Isaacs
11
12
12
19
 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn
12
13
13
12
 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision
12
14
14
11
 I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour
14
15
15
5
 9 Makes Us One Legacy Five and Wardlaw Brothers
14
16
16
9
 The Hem of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet
12
17
17
29
 Fear Not Tribute Quartet
1(3)
18
18
11
 The Lamb Collingsworth Family
13
19
19
10
 My Home Browders
19
20
20
3
 I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City
20
21
21
26
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
13
22
22
16
 Mountain Top For Me Crabb Family
18
23
23
7
 He Will Be God Whisnants
9
24
24
7
 Child of the King Gaither Vocal Band
15
25
25
24
 Never a Time Perrys
1(2)
26
26
5
 What Love Down East Boys
21
27
27
11
 God of Second Chances HighRoad
15
28
28
12
 Turn to the Cross Hyssongs
18
29
29
32
 After the Storm Erwins
18
30
30
14
 Dear John Kingsmen
28
31
31
3
 This Side of Heaven Michael Booth
31
32
32
4
 How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance
32
33
33
2
 This Same Jesus Master’s Voice
33
34
34
26
 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop
17
35
35
29
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
2
36
36
20
 1945 Inspirations
10
37
37
18
 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb
23
38
38
4
 We Come In the Name of Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
38
39
39
13
 What If Jesus? Steeles
30
40
40
4
 Practice What You Preach LeFevre Quaret
33
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

