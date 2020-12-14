Monday – December 14, 2020

Karen Peck & New River holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Made Right” the second #1 from the group’s Daywind Records release Lift His Name this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
14
|Made Right
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(4)
|
2
|
2
|
14
|Eye of the Storm
|Triumphant Quartet
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
20
|Jordan
|Nelons
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
5
|Always Enough
|Bowling Family
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
27
|The Healer In the Grave
|Talleys
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
23
|Great God Almighty
|The Sound
|
1
|
7
|
7
|
16
|Look At All I Lost
|Old Paths
|
2
|
8
|
8
|
15
|Three Men On a Mountain
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
3
|
9
|
9
|
13
|Just Drink the Water
|Kingdom Heirs
|
4
|
10
|
10
|
7
|Goliath
|Joseph Habedank
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
11
|The Wilderness
|Isaacs
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
19
|Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
12
|
13
|
13
|
12
|I’ve Been Washed Clean
|Greater Vision
|
12
|
14
|
14
|
11
|I Know It’s Mine
|11th Hour
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
5
|9 Makes Us One
|Legacy Five and Wardlaw Brothers
|
14
|
16
|
16
|
9
|The Hem of His Garment
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
12
|
17
|
17
|
29
|Fear Not
|Tribute Quartet
|
1(3)
|
18
|
18
|
11
|The Lamb
|Collingsworth Family
|
13
|
19
|
19
|
10
|My Home
|Browders
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
3
|I Will Not Be Shaken
|Gold City
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
26
|I’m Traveling On
|Carolina Boys
|
13
|
22
|
22
|
16
|Mountain Top For Me
|Crabb Family
|
18
|
23
|
23
|
7
|He Will Be God
|Whisnants
|
9
|
24
|
24
|
7
|Child of the King
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
15
|
25
|
25
|
24
|Never a Time
|Perrys
|
1(2)
|
26
|
26
|
5
|What Love
|Down East Boys
|
21
|
27
|
27
|
11
|God of Second Chances
|HighRoad
|
15
|
28
|
28
|
12
|Turn to the Cross
|Hyssongs
|
18
|
29
|
29
|
32
|After the Storm
|Erwins
|
18
|
30
|
30
|
14
|Dear John
|Kingsmen
|
28
|
31
|
31
|
3
|This Side of Heaven
|Michael Booth
|
31
|
32
|
32
|
4
|How Good Does Grace Feel
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
32
|
33
|
33
|
2
|This Same Jesus
|Master’s Voice
|
33
|
34
|
34
|
26
|I’m Just Changing Mountains
|Mark Bishop
|
17
|
35
|
35
|
29
|I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
2
|
36
|
36
|
20
|1945
|Inspirations
|
10
|
37
|
37
|
18
|Your Help Is On the Way
|Jason Crabb
|
23
|
38
|
38
|
4
|We Come In the Name of Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
38
|
39
|
39
|
13
|What If Jesus?
|Steeles
|
30
|
40
|
40
|
4
|Practice What You Preach
|LeFevre Quaret
|
33
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
