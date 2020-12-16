Ernie Haase + Signature Sound Offer ‘Something Beautiful’ Throughout Challenging Year

TRIBUTE TO BILL AND GLORIA GAITHER’S LEGACY NOMINATED FOR BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM AT 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS

Ernie Haase + Signature Sound’s “Friday Night Sing” Series Amasses over Half a Million Streams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Ernie Haase + Signature Sound offer Something Beautiful throughout this challenging year with their GRAMMY®-nominated album. The Gaither Music Group project, a tribute to the legacy of Bill and Gloria Gaither, is nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY® Awards. To stream or download Something Beautiful, click HERE.

Ernie Haase, Bill Gaither and Wayne Haun poured through the gospel music icons’ catalog of over 700 popular songs and decided to reimagine several standards for Something Beautiful. The quartet’s rendition of “Because He Lives” landed on Spotify’s New Music Friday Christian playlist and has been played in over 70 countries and added to over 1,000 playlists while “It’s Beginning to Rain” was recently added to Spotify’s Best Christian & Gospel Songs of 2020 playlist. Songs from the album are also featured on the Gaither Radio on Pandora station.

Something Beautiful includes collaborations with both Gospel Music Hall of Fame members, who have collectively garnered eight GRAMMY® Awards and 40 Gospel Music Association (GMA) DOVE Awards, including the title “Songwriter of the Year” eight times. Bill Gaither joins Ernie Haase + Signature Sound on “It’s Beginning to Rain” while Gloria Gaither lends her voice to the quartet’s medley of Gaither classics.

Today’s Christian Entertainment noted, “Ernie Haase + Signature Sound put their own twist on many of these tracks while remaining true to the roots of each” while Absolutely Gospel praised Something Beautiful for “top notch vocals and arrangements.” SGN Scoops Magazine added, “This album features all the members well, providing a great vocal balance and a sweet variety of musical styles, all well within the wheelhouse of Signature Sound.”

Ernie Haase + Signature Sound started their weekly “Friday Night Sing” program in September as a new way to entertain and offer hope to fans at home. Hosted live on the quartet’s Facebook and YouTube pages on Fridays at 7 p.m. ET, the series has already amassed over half a million streams. To watch their performance of “It’s Beginning to Rain,” which features Bill Gaither, from an early Friday Night Sing video, click HERE. The live streams will continue throughout the month of December and feature songs from Something Beautiful as well as Ernie Haase + Signature Sound’s A Jazzy Little Christmas album, ranked by the Los Angeles Times as one of the “Best Christmas Albums of 2019” and featured on Fox & Friends and Huckabee.TV.

SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL TRACK LISTING

1. He Touched Me

2. It’s Beginning to Rain, Feat. Bill Gaither

3. Then Came the Morning

4. Something Beautiful

5. Not by Might, Not by Power

6. Feeling at Home in the Presence of Jesus

7. Gaither Medley: Loving God, Loving Each Other, Feat. Gloria Gaither

The Family of God

I Am Loved

Jesus, We Just Want to Thank You

Let’s Just Praise the Lord

8. I Just Feel Like Something Good Is About to Happen

9. This Could Be the Dawning of That Day with Until Then

10. I Believe, Help Thou My Unbelief

11. Get All Excited with I’m His Witness

12. Because He Lives

ABOUT ERNIE HAASE + SIGNATURE SOUND:

Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into a world-renowned quartet that spans a wide variety of genres and cultures. With unique performances and unmistakable, four-part harmonies, Ernie Haase + Signature Sound has traveled all over the world offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand. Ernie Haase + Signature Sound’s recent holiday release, A Jazzy Little Christmas, produced by Tony Bennett’s former musical director Billy Stritch, “veers from doo-wop to Broadway to Easy Listening (Rolling Stone).” Ranked by the Los Angeles Times as one of the “Best Christmas Albums of 2019,” the Billboard Top Ten Jazz Album also received national attention from “Fox & Friends” and “Huckabee.” Momentum continued for Ernie Haase + Signature Sound with the release of the Gaither Music Group album, Something Beautiful, a new recording featuring their favorite songs by gospel music icons Bill and Gloria Gaither. Touring over 100 dates a year, Ernie Haase + Signature Sound has also performed the national anthem multiple times at NBA games and appeared on ESPN with NASCAR. As group founder, Haase is a creative, hard-working tenor whose early roots with the unforgettable and legendary quartet The Cathedrals helped begin his dream to form a powerhouse group of his own. Ernie Haase + Signature Sound is both GRAMMY®-nominated and GMA Dove Award-winning, a radio favorite in the United States and internationally and a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA(R)-certified Gold(R) and Platinum(R) DVDs.