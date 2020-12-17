Ad
The Mark Dubbeld Family Premiere New Lyric Video, ‘Christmas Is Here & Sweet Redemption Tune’

Nashville, TN (December 15, 2020) – The Mark Dubbeld Family release today the group’s latest lyric video, “Christmas Is Here & Sweet Redemption Tune” through YouTube & Facebook

The Introduction song ”Christmas Is Here” and then “Sweet Remdemption Tune” was co-written by Elena Dubbeld and Janene Dubbeld. This is from the group’s new Christmas EP project ‘Christmas Is Here’ and produced by the Multi Award Winning Artist and Ochestrator Trey Ivey. This song has a Classic Christmas Introduction that takes you to the heart of Christmas which is Jesus and then includes a joyful and happy song of “Sweet Redemption Tune” – You Gotta Hear It! You Gotta Sing It Too!!!! states Mark Dubbeld lead vocalist and the groups owner.

Elena Dubbeld, Soprano of the family group says “she is excited to have her very own first cut on the new Christmas 5 song Ep project” We give this lyric video to you and your family as a gift this Christmas season. Now you can share this blessing of music to others.

About: The Mark Dubbeld Family is renowned for inspired originally penned songs, family harmony and a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel. Mark Dubbeld has a long history in gospel music and stands with his wife Janene who is an accomplished writer. As parents, Mark and Janene love the music but most especially the message and have raised 5 children, of which 3 are part of the family ministry; Elena as the group’s soprano; Channing is Lead/Tenor; and Britton. The group strives to give glory to God as they have a song to sing, a word to write and a call to answer.
