Monday – December 21, 2020

Karen Peck & New River holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Made Right” the second #1 from the group’s Daywind Records release Lift His Name this week. The chart also sees a debut from Jeff & Sheri Easter. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
15
 Made Right Karen Peck & New River
1(5)
2
3
21
 Jordan Nelons
2
3
2
15
 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet
2
4
7
17
 Look At All I Lost Old Paths
2
5
9
14
 Just Drink the Water Kingdom Heirs
4
6
23
8
 He Will Be God Whisnants
6
7
10
8
 Goliath Joseph Habedank
7
8
5
28
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
1(2)
9
8
16
 Three Men On a Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
3
10
14
12
 I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour
10
11
15
9
 9 Makes Us One Legacy Five and Wardlaw Brothers
11
12
11
12
 The Wilderness Isaacs
11
13
16
10
 The Hem of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet
12
14
4
6
 Always Enough Bowling Family
4
15
20
4
 I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City
15
16
6
24
 Great God Almighty The Sound
1
17
32
5
 How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance
17
18
13
13
 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision
12
19
12
20
 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn
12
20
22
17
 Mountain Top for Me Crabb Family
18
21
34
27
 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop
17
22
24
8
 Child of the King Gaither Vocal Band
15
23
26
6
 What Love Down East Boys
21
24
17
30
 Fear Not Tribute Quartet
1(3)
25
40
5
 Practice What You Preach LeFevre Quartet
25
26
18
12
 The Lamb Collingsworth Family
13
27
25
25
 Never a Time Perrys
1(2)
28
19
11
 My Home Browders
19
29
38
5
 We Come In the Name of Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
29
30
21
27
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
13
31
28
13
 Turn to the Cross Hyssongs
18
32
39
14
 What If Jesus Steeles
30
33
30
15
 Dear John Kingsmen
28
34
12
20
 Hallelujah What a Savior Soul’d Out
12
35
31
4
 This Side of Heaven Michael Booth
31
36
27
12
 God of Second Chances HighRoad
15
37
1
 Send It Down Jeff & Sheri Easter
37
38
37
19
 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb
23
39
36
21
 1945 Inspirations
10
40
29
33
 After the Storm Erwins
18
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

