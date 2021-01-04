Greater Vision Releases Special Album Commemorating Its 30th Anniversary

NASHVILLE, TN (JANUARY 4, 2020) — Daywind Records is honored to release a very special album commemorating 30 years of Greater Vision’s ministry. The Journey features Chris Allman, Rodney Griffin, Jon Epley, and Gerald Wolfe on 8 re-imagined versions of Greater Vision classics, including “My Name is Lazarus,” “Just One More Soul,” “I Could Never Praise Him Enough,” It Pays to Pray,” “Faces,” “With All the Many Miracles,” and more, along with 5 brand new songs. “The re-recorded versions are updated and refreshed from the original recordings of these hit songs.” says Gerald Wolfe, “The album kicks off with an elaborate fanfare and features completely new orchestrations and arrangements on each classic with vocals styled by the group’s current singers.”

Many of the new songs were written by Greater Vision’s resident songwriters Chris Allman and perennial Singing News Fan Award Songwriter of the Year, Rodney Griffin. Newcomer Jon Epley has his very first writing credit on the album, as well. Produced by Trey Ivey and Gerald Wolfe, this album is a fitting tribute to an amazing 30-year career. Greater Vision fans must not miss this recording!

“I love Greater Vision and the heart-music they make,” says Dusty Wells, Director of Artist and Label Services for Daywind Records. “Great songs never die, and this project is a fresh reminder of how great their music is. Gerald, Rodney, Chris and Jon have a passion for ministry and sharing Jesus. We at Daywind are thrilled to play a small part in helping get that message out. Be on the lookout for special events throughout 2021 celebrating Greater Vision’s 30 years!”

The Journey releases January 1, 2021, and will be available at your favorite Christian music retailer, www.greatervisionmusic.com, and wherever fans download or stream music.

Daywind Records is home to an award-winning roster of artists, including Adam Crabb, Blackwood Brothers, Crabb Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, Jim & Melissa Brady, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Legacy Five, Michael Booth, Nelons, Tribute Quartet, and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical, digital and streaming outlets.