Top 100 Songs of 2020 and 25 Most Played Artists of the Year

Legacy Five takes the #1 Song of the Year this year. Even though the song only spent four weeks in the #1 spot over the course of the year, “I Believe the Book”‘s impressive 37 week run on the chart was enough to take the crown this year as well. The chart saw a total of 18 songs reach the #1 spot by 14 different artists. Four artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – Karen Peck & New River (“The God I Serve” and “Made Right”), Bowling Family (“The People That God Gives You” and “Behold the Lamb”), Tribute Quartet (“The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch” and “Fear Not”), and The Perrys (“It Never Gets Old” and “Never a Time”).
Top 100 Songs of 2020
Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.
RANK
|SONG
|ARTIST
1
|I Believe the Book*
|Legacy Five
2
|The God I Serve*
|Karen Peck & New River
3
|Fear Not*
|Tribute Quartet
4
|Those Same Hands*
|Gold City
5
|The Healer In the Grave*
|Talleys
6
|Behold the Lamb*
|Bowling Family
7
|Yes*
|Triumphant Quartet
8
|The People That God Gives You*
|Bowling Family
9
|Between the Prayer & the Answer
|LeFevre Quartet
10
|If God Pulled Back the Curtain*
|Nelons
11
|I Remember the Fish
|Greater Vision
12
|Never a Time*
|Perrys
13
|This Grace*
|Joseph Habedank
14
|I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady
15
|I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory
|Old Paths
16
|Great God Almighty*
|The Sound
17
|It Never Gets Old*
|Perrys
18
|Love Don’t
|11th Hour
19
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance
20
|Made Right*
|Karen Peck & New River
21
|How About You
|Whisnants
22
|I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under
|Kingdom Heirs
23
|Jordan
|Nelons
24
|You Are Loved*
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
25
|Look At All I Lost
|Old Paths
26
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
27
|Follow Me to the Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady
28
|Learning to Dance In the Rain
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
29
|There Is a God
|Hyssongs
30
|Eye of the Storm
|Triumphant Quartet
31
|I See Revival
|Crabb Family
32
|Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace*
|Down East Boys
33
|When I Turn to You
|Jason Crabb
34
|The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch*
|Tribute Quartet
35
|Three Men On a Mountain
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
36
|Get Me There
|Talleys
37
|After the Storm
|Erwins
38
|I’m Just Changing Mountains
|Mark Bishop
39
|33
|Wilburn & Wilburn
40
|Walking Through the Fire
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
41
|Love Like I’m Leaving
|Gaither Vocal Band
42
|Let It Be the Cross
|Carolina Boys
43
|God Has Provided Himself a Lamb
|Mark Trammell Quartet
44
|Just Drink the Water
|Kingdom Heirs
45
|Can I Get a Witness
|The Sound
46
|If This Altar Could Talk
|Williamsons
47
|Name Above All Names
|Guardians
48
|Sometimes It’s the Radio
|Joseph Habedank
49
|1945
|Inspirations
50
|I’m Traveling On
|Carolina Boys
51
|Robes of Pure White
|Williamsons
52
|Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn & Wilburn
53
|The Power of an Empty Tomb
|Erwins
54
|It’s a Beautiful Day
|Mark Bishop
55
|Keep Me Close
|Whisnants
56
|I’ve Been Washed Clean
|Greater Vision
57
|Til the End
|Freemans
58
|Come to the Well
|Kingdom Heirs
59
|Go Ask Moses
|Mark Trammell Quartet
60
|The Wilderness
|Isaacs
61
|I Know It’s Mine
|11th Hour
62
|Mountain Top For Me
|Crabb Family
63
|Grace Became Amazing
|Gordon Mote
64
|King of Kings
|Kingsmen
65
|The Lamb
|Collingsworth Family
66
|This Storm
|Brian Free & Assurance
67
|When God Says Wait
|Browders
68
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
69
|He Will Be God
|Whisnants
70
|The Hem of His Garment
|Mark Trammel Quartet
71
|Going There
|Triumphant Quartet
72
|God Says You Can
|Hyssongs
73
|Your Help Is On the Way
|Jason Crabb
74
|I Want to Live for Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family
75
|Always Enough
|Bowling Family
76
|Awesome Power of Prayer
|Collingsworth Family
77
|Go Down Again
|Wisecarvers
78
|Peace Like a River
|Master’s Voice
79
|River of Grace
|Zane & Donna King
80
|Goliath
|Joseph Habedank
81
|Devil’s Hand
|Adam Crabb
82
|You’ve Arrived
|Greater Vision
83
|9 Makes Us One
|Legacy Five & Wardlaw Brothers
84
|Be That Kind
|Zane & Donna King
85
|Child of the King
|Gaither Vocal Band
86
|God of Second Chances
|HighRoad
87
|A Song to Remind You
|Steeles
88
|Alabama Mud
|Gold City
89
|A Lot With a Little
|11th Hour
90
|Joy Is Not Cancelled
|Collingsworth Family
91
|My Home
|Browders
92
|Come Sunday Morning
|Old Paths
93
|Turn to the Cross
|Hyssongs
94
|Love Still Flows
|Taylors
95
|Dear John
|Kingsmen
96
|Nothing At All
|HighRoad
97
|What If Jesus?
|Steeles
98
|What Love
|Down East Boys
99
|Nothing But
|Three Bridges
100
|I Will Not Be Shaken
|Gold City
The Bowling Family was the most played artist of the year after taking two songs to the #1 spot – “The People That God Gives You” and “Behold the Lamb”.
Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2020
RANK
|ARTIST
1
|Bowling Family
2
|Karen Peck & New River
3
|Triumphant Quartet
4
|Tribute Quartet
5
|The Perrys
6
|Old Paths
7
|The Nelons
8
|Legacy Five
9
|The Talleys
10
|Joseph Habedank
11
|Gold City
12
|Kingdom Heirs
13
|Greater Vision
14
|Jim & Melissa Brady
15
|The Whisnants
16
|LeFevre Quartet
17
|11th Hour
18
|Gaither Vocal Band
19
|The Sound
20
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
21
|Brian Free & Assurance
22
|Mark Trammell Quartet
23
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
24
|The Hyssongs
25
|The Erwins
