Top 100 Songs of 2020 and 25 Most Played Artists of the Year

Legacy Five takes the #1 Song of the Year this year. Even though the song only spent four weeks in the #1 spot over the course of the year, “I Believe the Book”‘s impressive 37 week run on the chart was enough to take the crown this year as well. The chart saw a total of 18 songs reach the #1 spot by 14 different artists. Four artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – Karen Peck & New River (“The God I Serve” and “Made Right”), Bowling Family (“The People That God Gives You” and “Behold the Lamb”), Tribute Quartet (“The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch” and “Fear Not”), and The Perrys (“It Never Gets Old” and “Never a Time”).

Top 100 Songs of 2020

Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.

RANK SONG ARTIST 1 I Believe the Book* Legacy Five 2 The God I Serve* Karen Peck & New River 3 Fear Not* Tribute Quartet 4 Those Same Hands* Gold City 5 The Healer In the Grave* Talleys 6 Behold the Lamb* Bowling Family 7 Yes* Triumphant Quartet 8 The People That God Gives You* Bowling Family 9 Between the Prayer & the Answer LeFevre Quartet 10 If God Pulled Back the Curtain* Nelons 11 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision 12 Never a Time* Perrys 13 This Grace* Joseph Habedank 14 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady 15 I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory Old Paths 16 Great God Almighty* The Sound 17 It Never Gets Old* Perrys 18 Love Don’t 11th Hour 19 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance 20 Made Right* Karen Peck & New River 21 How About You Whisnants 22 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs 23 Jordan Nelons 24 You Are Loved* Jeff & Sheri Easter 25 Look At All I Lost Old Paths 26 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band 27 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady 28 Learning to Dance In the Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter 29 There Is a God Hyssongs 30 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet 31 I See Revival Crabb Family 32 Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace* Down East Boys 33 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb 34 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch* Tribute Quartet 35 Three Men On a Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 36 Get Me There Talleys 37 After the Storm Erwins 38 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop 39 33 Wilburn & Wilburn 40 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 41 Love Like I’m Leaving Gaither Vocal Band 42 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys 43 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet 44 Just Drink the Water Kingdom Heirs 45 Can I Get a Witness The Sound 46 If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons 47 Name Above All Names Guardians 48 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank 49 1945 Inspirations 50 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys 51 Robes of Pure White Williamsons 52 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn 53 The Power of an Empty Tomb Erwins 54 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop 55 Keep Me Close Whisnants 56 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision 57 Til the End Freemans 58 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs 59 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet 60 The Wilderness Isaacs 61 I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour 62 Mountain Top For Me Crabb Family 63 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote 64 King of Kings Kingsmen 65 The Lamb Collingsworth Family 66 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance 67 When God Says Wait Browders 68 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet 69 He Will Be God Whisnants 70 The Hem of His Garment Mark Trammel Quartet 71 Going There Triumphant Quartet 72 God Says You Can Hyssongs 73 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb 74 I Want to Live for Jesus Mylon Hayes Family 75 Always Enough Bowling Family 76 Awesome Power of Prayer Collingsworth Family 77 Go Down Again Wisecarvers 78 Peace Like a River Master’s Voice 79 River of Grace Zane & Donna King 80 Goliath Joseph Habedank 81 Devil’s Hand Adam Crabb 82 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision 83 9 Makes Us One Legacy Five & Wardlaw Brothers 84 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King 85 Child of the King Gaither Vocal Band 86 God of Second Chances HighRoad 87 A Song to Remind You Steeles 88 Alabama Mud Gold City 89 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour 90 Joy Is Not Cancelled Collingsworth Family 91 My Home Browders 92 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths 93 Turn to the Cross Hyssongs 94 Love Still Flows Taylors 95 Dear John Kingsmen 96 Nothing At All HighRoad 97 What If Jesus? Steeles 98 What Love Down East Boys 99 Nothing But Three Bridges 100 I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City

The Bowling Family was the most played artist of the year after taking two songs to the #1 spot – “The People That God Gives You” and “Behold the Lamb”.

Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2020

RANK ARTIST 1 Bowling Family 2 Karen Peck & New River 3 Triumphant Quartet 4 Tribute Quartet 5 The Perrys 6 Old Paths 7 The Nelons 8 Legacy Five 9 The Talleys 10 Joseph Habedank 11 Gold City 12 Kingdom Heirs 13 Greater Vision 14 Jim & Melissa Brady 15 The Whisnants 16 LeFevre Quartet 17 11th Hour 18 Gaither Vocal Band 19 The Sound 20 Jeff & Sheri Easter 21 Brian Free & Assurance 22 Mark Trammell Quartet 23 Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 24 The Hyssongs 25 The Erwins