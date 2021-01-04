Top 100 Songs of 2020 and 25 Most Played Artists of the Year

Ad
Legacy Five takes the #1 Song of the Year this year. Even though the song only spent four weeks in the #1 spot over the course of the year, “I Believe the Book”‘s impressive 37 week run on the chart was enough to take the crown this year as well. The chart saw a total of 18 songs reach the #1 spot by 14 different artists. Four artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – Karen Peck & New River (“The God I Serve” and “Made Right”), Bowling Family (“The People That God Gives You” and “Behold the Lamb”), Tribute Quartet (“The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch” and “Fear Not”), and The Perrys (“It Never Gets Old” and “Never a Time”).

Top 100 Songs of 2020

Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.
RANK
 SONG ARTIST
1
 I Believe the Book* Legacy Five
2
 The God I Serve* Karen Peck & New River
3
 Fear Not* Tribute Quartet
4
 Those Same Hands* Gold City
5
 The Healer In the Grave* Talleys
6
 Behold the Lamb* Bowling Family
7
 Yes* Triumphant Quartet
8
 The People That God Gives You* Bowling Family
9
 Between the Prayer & the Answer LeFevre Quartet
10
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain* Nelons
11
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
12
 Never a Time* Perrys
13
 This Grace* Joseph Habedank
14
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
15
 I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory Old Paths
16
 Great God Almighty* The Sound
17
 It Never Gets Old* Perrys
18
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
19
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
20
 Made Right* Karen Peck & New River
21
 How About You Whisnants
22
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
23
 Jordan Nelons
24
 You Are Loved* Jeff & Sheri Easter
25
 Look At All I Lost Old Paths
26
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
27
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
28
 Learning to Dance In the Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter
29
 There Is a God Hyssongs
30
 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet
31
 I See Revival Crabb Family
32
 Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace* Down East Boys
33
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
34
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch* Tribute Quartet
35
 Three Men On a Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
36
 Get Me There Talleys
37
 After the Storm Erwins
38
 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop
39
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
40
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
41
 Love Like I’m Leaving Gaither Vocal Band
42
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
43
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
44
 Just Drink the Water Kingdom Heirs
45
 Can I Get a Witness The Sound
46
 If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons
47
 Name Above All Names Guardians
48
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
49
 1945 Inspirations
50
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
51
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
52
 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn
53
 The Power of an Empty Tomb Erwins
54
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
55
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
56
 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision
57
 Til the End Freemans
58
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
59
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
60
 The Wilderness Isaacs
61
 I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour
62
 Mountain Top For Me Crabb Family
63
 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote
64
 King of Kings Kingsmen
65
 The Lamb Collingsworth Family
66
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
67
 When God Says Wait Browders
68
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
69
 He Will Be God Whisnants
70
 The Hem of His Garment Mark Trammel Quartet
71
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
72
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
73
 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb
74
 I Want to Live for Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
75
 Always Enough Bowling Family
76
 Awesome Power of Prayer Collingsworth Family
77
 Go Down Again Wisecarvers
78
 Peace Like a River Master’s Voice
79
 River of Grace Zane & Donna King
80
 Goliath Joseph Habedank
81
 Devil’s Hand Adam Crabb
82
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
83
 9 Makes Us One Legacy Five & Wardlaw Brothers
84
 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King
85
 Child of the King Gaither Vocal Band
86
 God of Second Chances HighRoad
87
 A Song to Remind You Steeles
88
 Alabama Mud Gold City
89
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
90
 Joy Is Not Cancelled Collingsworth Family
91
 My Home Browders
92
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
93
 Turn to the Cross Hyssongs
94
 Love Still Flows Taylors
95
 Dear John Kingsmen
96
 Nothing At All HighRoad
97
 What If Jesus? Steeles
98
 What Love Down East Boys
99
 Nothing But Three Bridges
100
 I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City

 

The Bowling Family was the most played artist of the year after taking two songs to the #1 spot – “The People That God Gives You” and “Behold the Lamb”.

Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2020

RANK
 ARTIST
1
 Bowling Family
2
 Karen Peck & New River
3
 Triumphant Quartet
4
 Tribute Quartet
5
 The Perrys
6
 Old Paths
7
 The Nelons
8
 Legacy Five
9
 The Talleys
10
 Joseph Habedank
11
 Gold City
12
 Kingdom Heirs
13
 Greater Vision
14
 Jim & Melissa Brady
15
 The Whisnants
16
 LeFevre Quartet
17
 11th Hour
18
 Gaither Vocal Band
19
 The Sound
20
 Jeff & Sheri Easter
21
 Brian Free & Assurance
22
 Mark Trammell Quartet
23
 Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
24
 The Hyssongs
25
 The Erwins
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

