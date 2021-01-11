Ad
Monday – January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Whisnants take over the #1 spot this week with “He Will Be God” the first #1 from the group’s AGM Award nominated He Will Be God recording this week. The chart sees a slew of re-entries as stations update their playlists after the holidays – and new entries this week from The Kramers, Old Time Preachers Quartet, Tribute Quartet, and Jordan Family Band. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
6
11
 He Will Be God Whisnants
1
2
4
20
 Look At All I Lost Old Paths
2
3
12
15
 The Wilderness Isaacs
3
4
1
18
 Made Right Karen Peck & New River
1(7)
5
5
17
 Just Drink the Water Kingdom Heirs
4
6
7
11
 Goliath Joseph Habedank
6
7
10
15
 I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour
7
8
13
13
 The Hem of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet
8
9
18
16
 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision
11
10
2
24
 Jordan Nelons
2
11
22
11
 Child of the King Gaither Vocal Band
11
12
11
9
 9 Makes Us One Legacy Five and Wardlaw Brothers
11
13
23
9
 What Love Down East Boys
13
14
3
18
 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet
2
15
25
8
 Practice What You’re Preaching LeFevre Quartet
15
16
37
4
 Send It On Down the Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter
16
17
31
16
 Turn to the Cross Hyssongs
17
18
15
7
 I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City
15
19
14
9
 Always Enough Bowling Family
4
20
17
8
 How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance
17
21
RE
8
 I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians
21
22
28
14
 My Home Browders
19
23
26
15
 The Lamb Collingsworth Family
13
24
20
20
 Mountain Top for Me Crabb Family
18
25
29
8
 We Come In the Name of Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
25
26
9
19
 Three Men On the Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
3
27
1
 All the Way to the Gates Kramers
27
28
19
23
 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn
12
29
33
18
 Dear John Kingsmen
28
30
RE
3
 This Same Jesus Master’s Voice
30
31
RE
2
 Give Them Jesus Williamsons
31
32
RE
6
 Gonna Keep Livin’ Three Bridges
32
33
RE
6
 A Wretch Like Me Lauren Talley
33
34
1
 What We Need Old Time Preachers Quartet
34
35
8
31
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
1(2)
36
35
7
 This Side of Heaven Michael Booth
31
37
RE
7
 Keep Praying Lore Family
29
38
1
 I Call It Home Tribute Quartet
38
39
38
22
 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb
23
40
1
 Hope For the World Jordan Family Band
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

