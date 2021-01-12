Chronicle Announces New Lyric Video and Release to Radio

Denham Springs, LA – (January 11, 2021) SGN Scoops 2020 Duo of the Year, Chronicle, has announced the release of their next radio single, Old Rugged Cross, as well as an accompanying lyric video.

The beloved husband and wife team, Tim and Missy Kinchen, have chosen to record one of the most well-known hymns of any generation. They have skillfully reimagined the classic Old Rugged Cross with their signature powerhouse vocals and harmonies, as well as Tim’s award-winning saxophone stylings, giving the hymn a fresh new sound and flavor without taking away from its timeless beauty.

Already making a splash on the radio charts with their current single, City of Gold, they continue to amaze with this fresh new release of a beloved old song. Not letting the current Pandemic keep them away from their calling, they are also working with one of Nashville’s finest producers, Les Butler, on a new project that is scheduled to be completed early this year.

Of this newest radio release and lyric video, Tim says “Sometimes we just need to be reminded of the timeless promises of God. Can there be anything more important during this uncertain time, than to bring to mind the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross? That message has never been better articulated than in the lyrics and music of this wonderful old hymn. We hope our version of Old Rugged Cross blesses you and brings you back to a simpler time in your life.”

The video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/L36vMvG5psQ

To purchase Chronicle’s music click any of these icons or go to : https://www. chroniclegospelgroup.com/ ministry-music-store

To book Chronicle email: chroniclegospelgroup@yahoo. com

About Chronicle

Husband and wife duo, Chronicle, hail from Denham Springs, Louisiana. Comprised of Melissa Kinchen (Missy) and husband Tim Kinchen, they travel and minister throughout the southern United States.

Their unique sound has a soulful country vibe, held together by Missy’s rich alto vocals and Tim’s throaty baritone voice. Highlighted by Tim’s amazing prowess on the sax, the group can make even the oldest hymn sound fresh and new. Gifted with the ability to write their own anointed music there is an added dimension to their concerts that makes them an award-winning combination.

Chronicle shares in both concert and the Word when requested. Their experienced delivery and love of the Lord is evident in every moment they are on the platform.

Their on-going partnership with producer Ricky Atkinson and Resting Place Music has allowed their music to be shared across the radio airways. They are a sound to be reckoned with, and any church would be privileged and blessed to have them in.