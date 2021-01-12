Ad
News Ticker

John Mattingly Exits Blackwood Brothers, Joins Avenue

January 12, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Nashville, TN (January 11th, 2021) – Few names are as synonymous with Gospel music as Blackwood.  For nearly nine decades, generations of Blackwood Brothers have shared the Gospel around the globe, having recorded over 200 albums and toured in 47 countries, earned GRAMMY and Dove Awards, and appeared on countless stages and events.

While honoring the long-standing tradition of this legacy, the Blackwood Brothers have decided to scale back from touring full-time, continuing to play select concerts in 2021 and beyond.

In anticipation of the upcoming changes, lead singer Jonathan Mattingly has announced that he will be joining forces with the up and coming trio, Avenue. Mattingly was first introduced to Gospel music fans with his family, the Mattingly Family, before uniting with the Blackwood Brothers in 2017.

“Jon has been a tremendous blessing to the ministry of the Blackwood Brothers and will continue to be as we move forward. We look forward to working with Kasey and Avenue, coordinating our schedules to allow both groups to utilize the great gift that Jon brings to the platform and the ministry as a whole.

Kasey Kemp shares his excitement for welcoming Jonathan into the Avenue family, “Jon and his wife Sarah have been dear friends of our family for many years, so I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to sing together. We are excited about the future and what God has for us going forward!”

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow the Blackwood Brothers Quartet, as well as Avenue on social media, or visit blackwoodbrothers.com and avenuemusic.net.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes