Ad
News Ticker

The Combs Family Releases Debut Project with Peace Records – The Way It Should Be

January 13, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Jacksonville, FL (January 9th, 2020) – The Combs Family – From the small town of Baldwin Florida, just a few short miles from Jacksonville, comes a new family group packed with extraordinary vocal talent and warm inviting personalities. Consisting of a father, son and two daughters, the Combs Family are prepared to take on this new year with brand new music from their latest Album, “The Way It Should Be”, produced by Jeremy Peace. Jeremy says, “I’ve had the opportunity to sing and work with many artists over the past 20+ years, but have been blown away by the talent the Combs Family possess. Each vocalist has their own unique ability to deliver a song, and as evident in their new project, the combined vocals have created a masterpiece that is breathtaking, unique and powerful. It has been my honor and privilege to work with this family and to take a small part in what I know is the beginning of a bright future for them.
 
Wes Combs states, “If there is anything that we have learned from the year 2020, it’s that we need our family. As the Combs Family heads into 2021, we feel that God has a perfect plan for us. A plan that would allow us to sing, minister, and spread the love of Christ together. With our new record, “The Way It Should Be”, we aim to please all audiences, no matter their age, background, or musical preference. We are excited for everyone to take a listen to the music and the message of this new project and pray that God uses it for His glory and honor.
 
To learn more about the Combs Family and their new album, visit: 
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes