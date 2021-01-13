The Combs Family Releases Debut Project with Peace Records – The Way It Should Be

Jacksonville, FL (January 9th, 2020) – The Combs Family – From the small town of Baldwin Florida, just a few short miles from Jacksonville, comes a new family group packed with extraordinary vocal talent and warm inviting personalities. Consisting of a father, son and two daughters, the Combs Family are prepared to take on this new year with brand new music from their latest Album, “The Way It Should Be”, produced by Jeremy Peace. Jeremy says, “I’ve had the opportunity to sing and work with many artists over the past 20+ years, but have been blown away by the talent the Combs Family possess. Each vocalist has their own unique ability to deliver a song, and as evident in their new project, the combined vocals have created a masterpiece that is breathtaking, unique and powerful. It has been my honor and privilege to work with this family and to take a small part in what I know is the beginning of a bright future for them.

Wes Combs states, “If there is anything that we have learned from the year 2020, it’s that we need our family. As the Combs Family heads into 2021, we feel that God has a perfect plan for us. A plan that would allow us to sing, minister, and spread the love of Christ together. With our new record, “The Way It Should Be”, we aim to please all audiences, no matter their age, background, or musical preference. We are excited for everyone to take a listen to the music and the message of this new project and pray that God uses it for His glory and honor.

To learn more about the Combs Family and their new album, visit: