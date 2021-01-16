Ad
News Ticker

Mickey Bell Hosts Cledus T. Judd on Web Program, Hey Mickey

January 16, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 13, 2021) – Country music artist and comedian, Cledus T. Judd, was the special guest on the latest episode of Hey Mickey, a web program hosted by comedian and inspiriational speaker, Mickey Bell.
You can view the program online through Facebook and YouTube.
Cledus T Judd is an American country music artist known for his daring parodies of today’s top country music hits.  Judd has an impressive history, having toured with acts such as Brooks and Dunn, Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins, Toby Keith, the Dixie Chicks, Shania Twain, and Montgomery Gentry.

Having released eleven studio albums and two EPs has led several of their singles to enter the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. After hanging up his overalls for 3 years , he is “strate outta retarment” and funnier than ever with “My Weight’s Goin’ Up Down,” a parody of Morgan Wallen’s #1 Country single “Up Down” featuring Florida Georgia Line.

The video premiered on CMT Music and CMT.com in late July and immediately became one of their top trending clips, hitting the CMT 12 Pack Countdown chart.

Mickey Bell is quickly becoming one of the most sought after comedians and speakers for all types of events. His humor is geared for all ages and will have you wanting more. His style is unlike any other because he is just “MICKEY.” He doesn’t strive to copy or be just like anyone else. He uses his quick wit and church experience with stories that will have you laughing.

Being raised in Alabama all of his life, Mickey has taken notice of all the things we do that doesn’t really make sense and has turned that knowledge into a great evening of laughs. He doesn’t see the need to use vulgar language which allows him to entertain on any stage and at any event.

Whether you are hosting a comedy night, a concert tour, conference or a special service, Mickey is a great choice if you want to laugh and have an evening you will never forget. His personal testimony is one of restoration and the blessing of getting a second chance. He shares about his bout with depression and uses his downfall to encourage and lift others up.
CONNECT WITH MICKEY:

Website
Facebook

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes