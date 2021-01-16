Mickey Bell Hosts Cledus T. Judd on Web Program, Hey Mickey

is an American country music artist known for his daring parodies of today’s top country music hits. Judd has an impressive history, having toured with acts such as Brooks and Dunn, Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins, Toby Keith, the Dixie Chicks, Shania Twain, and Montgomery Gentry.

Having released eleven studio albums and two EPs has led several of their singles to enter the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. After hanging up his overalls for 3 years , he is “strate outta retarment” and funnier than ever with “My Weight’s Goin’ Up Down,” a parody of Morgan Wallen’s #1 Country single “Up Down” featuring Florida Georgia Line.

The video premiered on CMT Music and CMT.com in late July and immediately became one of their top trending clips, hitting the CMT 12 Pack Countdown chart.

Mickey Bell is quickly becoming one of the most sought after comedians and speakers for all types of events. His humor is geared for all ages and will have you wanting more. His style is unlike any other because he is just “MICKEY.” He doesn’t strive to copy or be just like anyone else. He uses his quick wit and church experience with stories that will have you laughing.

​

Being raised in Alabama all of his life, Mickey has taken notice of all the things we do that doesn’t really make sense and has turned that knowledge into a great evening of laughs. He doesn’t see the need to use vulgar language which allows him to entertain on any stage and at any event.

​

Whether you are hosting a comedy night, a concert tour, conference or a special service, Mickey is a great choice if you want to laugh and have an evening you will never forget. His personal testimony is one of restoration and the blessing of getting a second chance. He shares about his bout with depression and uses his downfall to encourage and lift others up.

CONNECT WITH MICKEY:

Website

Facebook