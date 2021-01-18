Monday – January 18, 2021

The Whisnants take over the #1 spot this week with “He Will Be God” the first #1 from the group’s AGM Award nominated He Will Be God recording this week. The chart sees a slew of re-entries as stations update their playlists after the holidays – and new entries this week from The Kramers, Old Time Preachers Quartet, Tribute Quartet, and Jordan Family Band. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
12
|He Will Be God
|Whisnants
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
21
|Look At All I Lost
|Old Paths
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
16
|The Wilderness
|Isaacs
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
19
|Made Right
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(7)
|
5
|
5
|
18
|Just Drink the Water
|Kingdom Heirs
|
4
|
6
|
6
|
12
|Goliath
|Joseph Habedank
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
16
|I Know It’s Mine
|11th Hour
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
14
|The Hem of His Garment
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
17
|I’ve Been Washed Clean
|Greater Vision
|
11
|
10
|
10
|
25
|Jordan
|Nelons
|
2
|
11
|
11
|
12
|Child of the King
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
10
|9 Makes Us One
|Legacy Five and Wardlaw Brothers
|
11
|
13
|
13
|
10
|What Love
|Down East Boys
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
19
|Eye of the Storm
|Triumphant Quartet
|
2
|
15
|
15
|
9
|Practice What You’re Preaching
|LeFevre Quartet
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
5
|Send It On Down the Nile
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
16
|
17
|
17
|
17
|Turn to the Cross
|Hyssongs
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
8
|I Will Not Be Shaken
|Gold City
|
15
|
19
|
19
|
10
|Always Enough
|Bowling Family
|
4
|
20
|
20
|
9
|How Good Does Grace Feel
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
17
|
21
|
21
|
9
|I Wish I Could Tell You
|Guardians
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
15
|My Home
|Browders
|
19
|
23
|
23
|
16
|The Lamb
|Collingsworth Family
|
13
|
24
|
24
|
21
|Mountain Top for Me
|Crabb Family
|
18
|
25
|
25
|
9
|We Come In the Name of Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
25
|
26
|
26
|
20
|Three Men On the Mountain
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
3
|
27
|
27
|
2
|All the Way to the Gates
|Kramers
|
27
|
28
|
28
|
24
|Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
12
|
29
|
29
|
19
|Dear John
|Kingsmen
|
28
|
30
|
30
|
4
|This Same Jesus
|Master’s Voice
|
30
|
31
|
31
|
3
|Give Them Jesus
|Williamsons
|
31
|
32
|
32
|
7
|Gonna Keep Livin’
|Three Bridges
|
32
|
33
|
33
|
7
|A Wretch Like Me
|Lauren Talley
|
33
|
34
|
34
|
2
|What We Need
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
34
|
35
|
35
|
32
|The Healer In the Grave
|Talleys
|
1(2)
|
36
|
36
|
8
|This Side of Heaven
|Michael Booth
|
31
|
37
|
37
|
8
|Keep Praying
|Lore Family
|
29
|
38
|
38
|
2
|I Call It Home
|Tribute Quartet
|
38
|
39
|
39
|
23
|Your Help Is On the Way
|Jason Crabb
|
23
|
40
|
40
|
2
|Hope For the World
|Jordan Family Band
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
