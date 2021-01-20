Heart 2 Heart Announces New 2021 Homecoming Date

Gastonia, NC – (January 20, 2021) Beloved North Carolina-based Southern Gospel trio, Heart 2 Heart has announced the reschedule of their 2021 Gaston Gospel Homecoming, which will celebrate their 23rd year in music ministry. Originally scheduled for January 29th, the event will now take place on May 14th.

In addition to Heart 2 Heart, the lineup will feature GMA Hall of Fame Inductees The Hoppers, and the Dove award winning group Jeff and Sheri Easter. The homecoming will still be held at the First Assembly of God Church, 777 S. Myrtle School Road in Gastonia, NC.

Regarding the change, Heart 2 Heart’s David Kiser said, “Due to Covid related issues and concerns, and for the safety of our guests, we have made the unfortunate decision to reschedule the 2021 Gaston Gospel Homecoming event. All tickets purchased to date will be re-issued and mailed out with the new May 14th date and info. Based on where we are right now as a state and a country, we feel this is a wise decision. We’re disappointed but can’t wait to see everyone on May 14. It’s going to be a wonderful event.”

Heart 2 Heart is asking that their fans help get the word out. All questions and concerns should be emailed to davidk@heart2heartmin.com, or you can call 704-802-4634.

Doors will open at 6:00 pm, with a concert start time of 7:00 pm. General Admission seats are $15.00, children 10 and under are $8.00. The group is also offering premier seating which will also include early entry at 5:00 pm. Only 200 of the premier seats will be offered, and they entitle the ticket-holder to a meet and greet with the artists, as well as a time of Q & A. They are available now online or you may purchase them at the door. All concert-goers are encouraged to arrive early for best seating.

For tickets and more information visit the group’s website.

To purchase Heart 2 Heart’s music go to http://heart2heartmin.com/ store/ or

To connect with Heart 2 Heart just follow them on social media or the group’s website.

To book Heart 2 Heart email davidk@heart2heartmin.com .

About Heart 2 Heart

In 1998, Heart 2 Heart was formed in a small suburban town in North Carolina. For 23 years they have traveled and ministered in the Southeastern United States, establishing themselves as a home state Southern Gospel favorite.

The mixed trio consists of husband and wife team, David and Deana Kiser, and longtime friend Rhonda House. The mixed trio bring a high energy, anointed worship and cutting edge progressive southern sound, as well as a strong ministry focus.

Heart 2 Heart has appeared on stage with well-known gospel greats Gold City, Greater Vision, The Anchormen, Jeff and Sheri Easter, The Hoppers, The Isaacs and many more. They have had numerous National Radio song releases on the Singing News charts, including their top-40 single, “He Is There,” in 2018. The group has been featured on INSP network television programs including Gospel Music Southern Style, Great American Gospel, and American Gospel Onstage.

While their industry accolades are impressive, their number one goal continues to be on encouraging the lost and loving God’s people. The group currently reside in Cherryville, NC, with their families.