Daywind Publishing Signs Exclusive Writing Agreement with Mike Harland

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Daywind Music Publishing is proud to announce the signing of Mike Harland as an exclusive songwriter.

Following years of successful leadership at Lifeway Worship, Harland recently returned to the Church, currently serving as Associate Pastor of Worship for First Baptist Jackson (MS). During his tenure at Lifeway Worship, Harland became one of the most respected writers and producers of music for the Church. He is in high demand as a speaker, leading many conferences for worship leaders over the years. His passion for songwriting and dedication to craftsmanship has led to recordings of his work by top artists in Christian music as well as inclusion in top-selling choir anthems and musicals.

“Mike Harland is known throughout the Church as a gifted communicator whose words and music serve souls who seek a closer relationship with God,” shares Daywind’s Vice President of Publishing, Rick Shelton. “He is a man of character and a student of the Bible. Both of these characteristics influence his writing. He has been a friend to Daywind for a long time and now it seems only natural that he become one of the family. We are honored to partner with Mike as he walks the path of his calling.”

“I grew in my love and respect for Daywind while working directly with Ed Leonard and Rick Shelton while I was at Lifeway,” says Harland. “I am honored to sign as an exclusive writer with such a great publisher. I am proud to be on the team and can’t wait to see what God does in the years ahead!”

Daywind Music Publishing is home to an award-winning roster of songwriters including Lee Black, Jason Cox, Janice Crow, Marty Funderburk, Joseph Habedank, Mike Harland, Wayne Haun, Devin McGlamery, Tim Lovelace, John Darin Rowsey, Belinda Smith, Sue Smith, Dianne Wilkinson, and Nathan Woodard.