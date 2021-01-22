Joy Holden Announces New Deluxe Album, Broken to Beautiful

Spartanburg, SC – (January 21, 2021) – Christian recording artist, songwriter and musician, Joy Holden, has announced the release of her highly anticipated deluxe album, “Broken to Beautiful.”

Produced by Nashville great, Les Butler, Broken to Beautiful is a collection of 17 perfectly crafted songs that share the overriding theme of God’s grace and sustaining love. The variety and styles of this project cross all boundaries, as does Joy herself.

The songwriters who contributed to the album, aside from the many original compositions from Joy herself, read like a ‘who’s who’ of Christian and Southern Gospel music. They include Gerald Crabb, Tony Wood, Belinda Smith, Dixie Phillips, Rodney Griffin, Lee Black, Kristi Fitzwater, Sue Smith, and many more.

Joy states “This is the best album I’ve ever done in my musical career — in any genre. This is my purpose, period. I was totally surrendered to God, allowing Him to use me as He sees fit. The result was this amazing compilation of work. I’m so grateful to Les, the musicians and to the writers for allowing God to work through us.”

Producer Les Butler says “Joy Holden is a power-packed dynamo, singing powerful songs about a powerful God! I’m so glad I was able to be a part of this project.”

About Joy Holden

Joy Holden, a seasoned musical veteran has made a return to music, this time in the Christian Gospel arena. Joy currently resides in Boiling Springs, South Carolina and is described by Gospel enthusiasts as a fresh modern sound in Christian music, with roots in Southern and Country Gospel. With her edgy yet pure, rich and soulful sound, Holden’s music inspires through both song and story.

Joy has always written Christian music even when touring and recording as a secular artist. Her career in music has been adorned with many highlights along the way as far back as the late 80’s and early 90’s. Her version of “Blessed Assurance” from the album, “Just Joy”, which was in weekly rotation on the Bill Drake Gospel Hour for 5 years and was the most requested acapella gospel song.

Joy’s making an impact not only in churches but through radio with these accomplishments:

2020 SGN Scoops, Original Song, “Jesus is Holding You” #68 for July

2020 Singing News debuted at #89 for August

2019 Singing News Top 80 charts, Original Song, “Under Water” #67 for August

2018 Southern Gospel Times – #1 Fan-Voted Favorite Artist for 2018