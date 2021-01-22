The Kingdom Heirs Release the Uplifting “God Knows How Much Mercy I Need”

Arden, North Carolina (January 22, 2021) — The Kingdom Heirs enter their 35th year of musical ministry and leadership with a sound that tastefully embraces contemporary influences in modern Christian music while holding fast to the traditions of Southern Gospel music.

The quartet’s first release of 2021 finds them uplifting the classic sound on “God Knows How Much Mercy I Need,” from the pen of Southern Gospel Music Hall Of Famer Dianne Wilkinson. “I was thinking one day that I need more mercy from God on some days—even more grace,” the award-winning songwriter recalls. “And I remembered that God knows everything in my life before it ever happens. He knows the days when my heart may be breaking…He knows the days when all is well in my world. I knew I wanted to write it…and I wrote what will ALWAYS be true: ‘God Knows How Much Mercy I Need.’”

Celebrated lead singer Arthur Rice’s soulful, passionate approach is joined by the harmonies of Jerry Martin, tenor; Loren Harris, baritone; and Jeff Chapman, bass, as they convey a message of grace, forgiveness and mercy:

“When I was out in sin, God showed mercy even then.

He gave one more chance to make it right

Now when heartache comes my way, I can hear my Father say

We’ll walk together through the dark ‘til we see light”

Says Rice, “We’ve been wanting to record this song for many years, but it never seemed to fit the other albums. Now is the perfect time for this song. In a time when mercy and grace seem needed more each day, this song reminds us that God deals with each of us in an individual and unique way. He knows us better than we know ourselves. We hope this song is as encouraging to the listener as it has been to us.”

Listen to “God Knows How Much Mercy I Need” HERE.

About The Kingdom Heirs

From the Mountains of East Tennessee, Southern Gospel Music fills the air and is the home of The Kingdom Heirs, one of Southern Gospel Music’s top Male Quartets. The group started performing in local churches and concert halls and as their music and message spread to a wider audience, so did their popularity and demand. Later in 1982 they began singing at the Silver Dollar City theme park, which is now Dollywood. In 1986 when the theme park took on their new name, The Kingdom Heirs were asked to become the resident gospel group and now this year, both The Kingdom Heirs and Dollywood are celebrating 34 years. Not only are they one of Dollywood’s favorites, but a favorite to millions everywhere.

The Kingdom Heirs have been nominated many times for industry awards such as The SGMA Awards, Dove Awards and The Singing News Fan Awards. Winning Newcomer Group of the Year in 1989, the group has been a constant favorite. The latest award is 2020 Band of the Year, which the band also won in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2013, 2014, 2015,2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. They have also had many top ten songs, and currently have had 40 top 5 songs in a row and 12 number 1 songs including “Come To The Well,” “I’ll Know I’m Home,” “The Borrowed Tomb,” “Just Beyond The Sunset” (Nominated for Song of the Year), “Just Preach Jesus” (Nominated for Song of the Year), “Tell Me Why” and “He Locked The Gates.” Two songs “The Chain Gang” and “Pieces” off of their highly successful album, A New Look, were nominated for a Dove Award in 2016. Their album The Last Big Thing debuted at #1 on the Billboard Charts in October 2017 followed by another Billboard debut with Something Good Vol Two in May 2019 and another with Everything In Between in October of 2019. Over the past years they have had 29 songs nominated for Song of the Year. The Kingdom Heirs are Arthur Rice, lead singer; Jeff Chapman, bass singer; Jerry Martin, tenor singer; Loren Harris, baritone singer; Dennis Murphy, drummer; Andy Stringfield, pianist; and Kreis French, manager.