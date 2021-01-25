Monday – January 25, 2021

Ad
11th Hour take over the #1 spot this week with their single release “I Know It’s Mine” this week. The chart sees a handful of new entries this week from The Sound, Sisters, The Steeles, and The Talleys, as well as a re-entry from Soul’d Out. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
7
17
 I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour
1
2
3
17
 The Wilderness Isaacs
2
3
1
13
 He Will Be God Whisnants
1(2)
4
11
13
 Child of the King Gaither Vocal Band
4
5
6
13
 Goliath Joseph Habedank
5
6
16
6
 Send It On Down the Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter
6
7
9
19
 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision
7
8
19
11
 Always Enough Bowling Family
4
9
2
22
 Look At All I Lost Old Paths
2
10
18
9
 I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City
10
11
8
15
 The Hem of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet
8
12
4
20
 Made Right Karen Peck & New River
1(7)
13
13
11
 What Love Down East Boys
13
14
14
20
 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet
2
15
15
10
 Practice What You’re Preaching LeFevre Quartet
15
16
5
19
 Just Drink the Water Kingdom Heirs
4
17
17
18
 Turn to the Cross Hyssongs
17
18
12
11
 9 Makes Us One Legacy Five and Wardlaw Brothers
11
19
20
10
 How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance
17
20
38
3
 I Call It Home Tribute Quartet
20
21
10
26
 Jordan Nelons
2
22
21
10
 I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians
21
23
27
3
 All the Way to the Gates Kramers
23
24
25
10
 We Come In the Name of Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
24
25
22
16
 My Home Browders
19
26
31
4
 Give Them Jesus Williamsons
26
27
30
5
 This Same Jesus Master’s Voice
27
28
1
 First Church of Mercy The Sound
28
29
1
 Still I Will Praise You Sisters
29
30
1
 Glory Steeles
30
31
24
22
 Mountain Top For Me Crabb Family
18
32
1
 Looks Like Jesus to Me Talleys
32
33
32
8
 Gonna Keep Livin’ Three Bridges
32
34
36
10
 This Side of Heaven Michael Booth
31
35
RE
2
 Hallelujah What a Savior Soul’d Out
35
36
29
20
 Dear John Kingsmen
28
37
1
 You Gotta Have a Song Jim & Melissa Brady (featuring Gaither Vocal Band)
37
38
34
3
 What We Need Old Time Preachers Quartet
34
39
37
9
 Keep Praying Lore Family
29
40
38
24
 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb
23
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

