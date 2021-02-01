Monday – February 1, 2021

11th Hour holds on to the #1 spot this week with their single release “I Know It’s Mine“. The chart sees a handful of new entries this week from The Perrys, Carolina Boys, The Erwins, and Inspirations. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
18
|I Know It’s Mine
|11th Hour
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
18
|The Wilderness
|Isaacs
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
14
|Child of the King
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
14
|He Will Be God
|Whisnants
|
1
|
5
|
13
|
12
|What Love
|Down East Boys
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
7
|Send It On Down the Nile
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
6
|
7
|
5
|
14
|Goliath
|Joseph Habedank
|
5
|
8
|
7
|
19
|I’ve Been Washed Clean
|Greater Vision
|
7
|
9
|
8
|
12
|Always Enough
|Bowling Family
|
4
|
10
|
15
|
11
|Practice What You’re Preaching
|LeFevre Quartet
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
16
|The Hem of His Garment
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
8
|
12
|
10
|
10
|I Will Not Be Shaken
|Gold City
|
10
|
13
|
9
|
23
|Look At All I Lost
|Old Paths
|
2
|
14
|
16
|
20
|Just Drink the Water
|Kingdom Heirs
|
4
|
15
|
18
|
12
|9 Makes Us One
|Legacy Five and Wardlaw Brothers
|
15
|
16
|
22
|
11
|I Wish I Could Tell You
|Guardians
|
16
|
17
|
20
|
4
|I Call It Home
|Tribute Quartet
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
11
|How Good Does Grace Feel
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
17
|
19
|
17
|
19
|Turn to the Cross
|Hyssongs
|
17
|
20
|
27
|
6
|This Same Jesus
|Master’s Voice
|
20
|
21
|
12
|
21
|Made Right
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(7)
|
22
|
25
|
17
|My Home
|Browders
|
19
|
23
|
21
|
27
|Jordan
|Nelons
|
2
|
24
|
14
|
21
|Eye of the Storm
|Triumphant Quartet
|
2
|
25
|
28
|
2
|First Church of Mercy
|The Sound
|
25
|
26
|
26
|
5
|Give Them Jesus
|Williamsons
|
26
|
27
|
30
|
2
|Glory
|Steeles
|
27
|
28
|
23
|
4
|All the Way to the Gates
|Kramers
|
23
|
29
|
24
|
11
|We Come In the Name of Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
24
|
30
|
31
|
23
|Mountain Top For Me
|Crabb Family
|
18
|
31
|
–
|
1
|Walk Me Through
|Perrys
|
31
|
32
|
37
|
2
|You Gotta Have a Song
|Jim & Melissa Brady (featuring Gaither Vocal Band)
|
32
|
33
|
–
|
1
|To Save a Life
|Carolina Boys
|
33
|
34
|
32
|
2
|Looks Like Love to Me
|Talleys
|
32
|
35
|
38
|
4
|What We Need
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
34
|
36
|
39
|
10
|Keep Praying
|Lore Family
|
29
|
37
|
–
|
1
|Nobody
|Erwins
|
37
|
38
|
40
|
25
|Your Help Is On the Way
|Jason Crabb
|
23
|
39
|
29
|
2
|Still I Will Praise You
|Sisters
|
29
|
40
|
–
|
1
|Home Is Sounding Sweeter
|Inspirations
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
