Monday – February 1, 2021

February 1, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

11th Hour holds on to the #1 spot this week with their single release “I Know It’s Mine“. The chart sees a handful of new entries this week from The Perrys, Carolina Boys, The Erwins, and Inspirations. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
18
 I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour
1(2)
2
2
18
 The Wilderness Isaacs
2
3
4
14
 Child of the King Gaither Vocal Band
3
4
3
14
 He Will Be God Whisnants
1
5
13
12
 What Love Down East Boys
5
6
6
7
 Send It On Down the Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter
6
7
5
14
 Goliath Joseph Habedank
5
8
7
19
 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision
7
9
8
12
 Always Enough Bowling Family
4
10
15
11
 Practice What You’re Preaching LeFevre Quartet
10
11
11
16
 The Hem of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet
8
12
10
10
 I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City
10
13
9
23
 Look At All I Lost Old Paths
2
14
16
20
 Just Drink the Water Kingdom Heirs
4
15
18
12
 9 Makes Us One Legacy Five and Wardlaw Brothers
15
16
22
11
 I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians
16
17
20
4
 I Call It Home Tribute Quartet
17
18
19
11
 How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance
17
19
17
19
 Turn to the Cross Hyssongs
17
20
27
6
 This Same Jesus Master’s Voice
20
21
12
21
 Made Right Karen Peck & New River
1(7)
22
25
17
 My Home Browders
19
23
21
27
 Jordan Nelons
2
24
14
21
 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet
2
25
28
2
 First Church of Mercy The Sound
25
26
26
5
 Give Them Jesus Williamsons
26
27
30
2
 Glory Steeles
27
28
23
4
 All the Way to the Gates Kramers
23
29
24
11
 We Come In the Name of Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
24
30
31
23
 Mountain Top For Me Crabb Family
18
31
1
 Walk Me Through Perrys
31
32
37
2
 You Gotta Have a Song  Jim & Melissa Brady (featuring Gaither Vocal Band)
32
33
1
 To Save a Life Carolina Boys
33
34
32
2
 Looks Like Love to Me Talleys
32
35
38
4
 What We Need Old Time Preachers Quartet
34
36
39
10
 Keep Praying Lore Family
29
37
1
 Nobody Erwins
37
38
40
25
 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb
23
39
29
2
 Still I Will Praise You Sisters
29
40
1
 Home Is Sounding Sweeter Inspirations
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

