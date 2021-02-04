Is Biden Another Adonijah?

I know this scripture is a little long, but the story is very interesting.

1 Kings 1:5-16

King James Version

5 Then Adonijah the son of Haggith exalted himself, saying, I will be king: and he prepared him chariots and horsemen, and fifty men to run before him.

6 And his father had not displeased him at any time in saying, Why hast thou done so? and he also was a very goodly man; and his mother bare him after Absalom.

7 And he conferred with Joab the son of Zeruiah, and with Abiathar the priest: and they following Adonijah helped him.

8 But Zadok the priest, and Benaiah the son of Jehoiada, and Nathan the prophet, and Shimei, and Rei, and the mighty men which belonged to David, were not with Adonijah.

9 And Adonijah slew sheep and oxen and fat cattle by the stone of Zoheleth, which is by Enrogel, and called all his brethren the king’s sons, and all the men of Judah the king’s servants:

10 But Nathan the prophet, and Benaiah, and the mighty men, and Solomon his brother, he called not.

11 Wherefore Nathan spake unto Bathsheba the mother of Solomon, saying, Hast thou not heard that Adonijah the son of Haggith doth reign, and David our lord knoweth it not?

12 Now therefore come, let me, I pray thee, give thee counsel, that thou mayest save thine own life, and the life of thy son Solomon.

13 Go and get thee in unto king David, and say unto him, Didst not thou, my lord, O king, swear unto thine handmaid, saying, Assuredly Solomon thy son shall reign after me, and he shall sit upon my throne? why then doth Adonijah reign?

14 Behold, while thou yet talkest there with the king, I also will come in after thee, and confirm thy words.

15 And Bathsheba went in unto the king into the chamber: and the king was very old; and Abishag the Shunammite ministered unto the king.

16 And Bathsheba bowed, and did obeisance unto the king. And the king said, What wouldest thou?

17 And she said unto him, My lord, thou swarest by the Lord thy God unto thine handmaid, saying, Assuredly Solomon thy son shall reign after me, and he shall sit upon my throne. 18 And now, behold, Adonijah reigneth; and now, my lord the king, thou knowest it not: 19 And he hath slain oxen and fat cattle and sheep in abundance, and hath called all the sons of the king, and Abiathar the priest, and Joab the captain of the host: but Solomon thy servant hath he not called.

20 And thou, my lord, O king, the eyes of all Israel are upon thee, that thou shouldest tell them who shall sit on the throne of my lord the king after him.

21Otherwise it shall come to pass, when my lord the king shall sleep with his fathers, that I and my son Solomon shall be counted offenders.

22 And, lo, while she yet talked with the king, Nathan the prophet also came in.

23 And they told the king, saying, Behold Nathan the prophet. And when he was come in before the king, he bowed himself before the king with his face to the ground.

24 And Nathan said, My lord, O king, hast thou said, Adonijah shall reign after me, and he shall sit upon my throne?

25 For he is gone down this day, and hath slain oxen and fat cattle and sheep in abundance, and hath called all the king’s sons, and the captains of the host, and Abiathar the priest; and, behold, they eat and drink before him, and say, God save king Adonijah.

26 But me, even me thy servant, and Zadok the priest, and Benaiah the son of Jehoiada, and thy servant Solomon, hath he not called.

27 Is this thing done by my lord the king, and thou hast not shewed it unto thy servant, who should sit on the throne of my lord the king after him?

28 Then king David answered and said, Call me Bathsheba. And she came into the king’s presence, and stood before the king.

29 And the king sware, and said, As the Lord liveth, that hath redeemed my soul out of all distress,

30 Even as I sware unto thee by the Lord God of Israel, saying, Assuredly Solomon thy son shall reign after me, and he shall sit upon my throne in my stead; even so will I certainly do this day.

31 Then Bathsheba bowed with her face to the earth, and did reverence to the king, and said, Let my lord king David live for ever.

32 And king David said, Call me Zadok the priest, and Nathan the prophet, and Benaiah the son of Jehoiada. And they came before the king.

33 The king also said unto them, Take with you the servants of your lord, and cause Solomon my son to ride upon mine own mule, and bring him down to Gihon:

34 And let Zadok the priest and Nathan the prophet anoint him there king over Israel: and blow ye with the trumpet, and say, God save king Solomon.

35 Then ye shall come up after him, that he may come and sit upon my throne; for he shall be king in my stead: and I have appointed him to be ruler over Israel and over Judah.

36 And Benaiah the son of Jehoiada answered the king, and said, Amen: the Lord God of my lord the king say so too.

37 As the Lord hath been with my lord the king, even so be he with Solomon, and make his throne greater than the throne of my lord king David.

38 So Zadok the priest, and Nathan the prophet, and Benaiah the son of Jehoiada, and the Cherethites, and the Pelethites, went down, and caused Solomon to ride upon king David’s mule, and brought him to Gihon.

39 And Zadok the priest took an horn of oil out of the tabernacle, and anointed Solomon. And they blew the trumpet; and all the people said, God save king Solomon.

40 And all the people came up after him, and the people piped with pipes, and rejoiced with great joy, so that the earth rent with the sound of them.

Now we know that David had more than two sons, but right now we’re only interested in Adonijah and Solomon. You see, where God is concerned it really does matter the ruler of His nation is. Yes, I said His… God’s nation. But I thought the Israelis and Israel were God’s nation…. yes they are. I heard a very smart man of God say recently, that Israel is God’s nation because He love’s them and calls them His people and this is so very true. However, God chose to make the United States of America His nation also, because the founders of this great nation loved God. They loved Him so much and recognized their need for Him that they made a Covenant with Jehovah, God, Jesus, The Almighty , Providence, whatever you choose to call Him, but they made a Covenant with the great I AM! A Covenant where our forefathers swore to keep Him as our God and to be a Judaeo/Christian nation following the morality and direction of His Holy Word, the Bible. That’s why the Bible was the first book taught in our schools. (Can’t we be proud of how far we have come.)

As we look back at history we see that King David had designated his son Solomon to succeed him as king of Israel. We see in verse 17 that Bathsheba is reminding David that he had promised her that her son Solomon would take the reign after David. But, now we see that another one of David’s sons, Adonijah, son of Haggith, determined himself that he would be King . He called a priest, some high ranking officials and a big crowd proclaiming to be King, with an inauguration, and a whole big shindig.

There was just one thing wrong with his plan. He didn’t have the right or the authority to proclaim himself King. So… David himself over-ruled Adonijah and quickly put and end to his illegal Kingship. So how does that connect to what we have today, after all we don’t have Kings and Donald Trump certainly isn’t our King.

We see that God sets up rulers as He will: “Daniel answered and said, Blessed be the name of God for ever and ever: for wisdom and might are his: And he changeth the times and the seasons: he removeth kings, and setteth up kings: he giveth wisdom unto the wise, and knowledge to them that know understanding:”

Daniel 2:20-21, KJV

As we look at what President Trump did for this great nation, we can see that he stood against abortion. He stood for the freedom of churches and Christianity. We see he was a true friend to Israel (that’s important if we want God to bless this Nation). We have many men of God proclaiming that Donald Trump is God’s anointed leader for this time.

We also see that vast corruption and thievery went on during this election. We see that Donald Trump DID win this election, but strange irregularities happened at 3 and 4 AM the night of the election. Does it bother you that the church has been happy to just step back and say, well I guess the men of God who had hundreds of thousands of Christians praying, were just wrong, I guess they missed it. Friend if you even think that when God speaks to His pastors and ministers and hundreds of them “get it wrong” then you can’t believe anything your pastor says to you on Sunday morning. God doesn’t mislead His children like that. That kind of thinking is foolishness. If you can’t see that Donald Trump is not the same man who took office, then you are blinded by your hatred for the man Donald Trump. It’s easy to see that Trump surrounded himself with men and women of God praying for him almost daily, not just praying for him, but laying hands on him. God did change Donald Trump for the better, any half a Spiritual person can see that.

Let me go a little farther though. Donald Trump has been at war with the human traffickers, the child sex slave traffickers, those sacrificing babies on altars Think I’m wrong, do a little google searching for yourself. God was blessing this nation beyond measure before this Covid-19 mess hit. I will only say that it wasn’t God who put this on this nation and the world, but it was the church who did cowardice back in fear. The church Never shrunk back from any of the horrible plagues that hit this country. It never shrunk back from polio, or measles, or H1N1, or the bird flu, or any other sickness. Had the church been prayed up and fasted up, and studied up, we would have put on our armor on and headed out to battle, ministering to the sick and hurting. A disease in which 99% recover and the church bowed down to a government which had no idea what it was doing, making the cure worse than the disease. Yes, sadly many people died, just like they have with every other disease, but Americans and Christians rose to the occasion, ministering to those hurting and wounded until now.

So, yes, Joe Biden is trying to pull an Adonijah, claiming an illegal, fraudulent Presidency. I refuse to believe that my God put His hand of approval on a man and a Party that has stood for pure evil. Just look at what Biden has been trying to do in just a couple of week in office. So, child of God, it’s not time to give up, and leave your faith on the ground somewhere. It’s time to stand your ground, keep fasting and praying, keep believing that God can and will still turn this around. It’s time to stand church, it’s time to stand Christian. It’s time to war against the evil and even demonic things happening in our country.

I know I’m a little fanatical, over the edge, way out there, and I could readily agree with you….. BUT GOD!!!!!!! BUT GOD!!!!!!

Feel free to delete me, unfriend me and anything else you want to do on social media, but I’m telling you that this situation we are in today is not about Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It’s about EVIL winning…. BUT GOD!!!! EVIL winning should concern every man and woman in this nation today. If you want to see EVIL win, church….. just keep the nothing that you have been doing. Christian, if you want to see EVIL win, just keep doing nothing. EVIL will win…. BUT GOD!!!!!!!