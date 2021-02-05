|
|TRIUMPHANT IS COMING TO YOUR LIVING ROOM WITH NEW MUSIC TONIGHT, DON’T MISS IT! THE PROGRAM WILL BE ON DEMAND FOR 72 HOURS WITH YOUR DONATION OF $20 FOR THIS INCREDIBLE PROGRAM!
|Congratulations! You made it to Friday.
I’ve been praying that the Lord would bless you this week, and I believe He has … And I know He has something incredible in store for us tonight through the ministry and music of Triumphant.
*REMINDER*
Enjoy new music from Triumphant tonight
Starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT
How it works in 3 easy steps:
- Order your E-Ticket today at http://www.triumphant.live
- Check your email for your order confirmation, and then a second email with an E-Ticket download
- Join us tonight, starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT by clicking the link on the E-Ticket and enjoy the concert!
IMPORTANT NOTE: If you’re unable to join at our start time, a replay will be available online and on-demand.
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
