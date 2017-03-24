A friend to everyone he met and a man who would give you the shirt off his back, Hovie Walker, went to meet his Savior he sang so well about in the early morning hours March 24th with his wife and two daughters at his side.
Hovie Walker was one of the greatest Bass singers to ever approach a microphone reaching lower notes than most any Bass singer today. Hovie sang with such groups as the Thrasher Brothers, Willie Wynn and the Tennesseans, the Statesmen, Leon Russell. After a time of reflection and returning to his calling Hovie joined Jim Murray, Sherman Andrus and Terry Blackwood and put together the Classic Voices or former “Imperials”. Lastly he sang with his wife, Sondra. Not only could Hovie sing great, but he could deliver a sermon with the best of them. Hovie was born to be in Gospel Music. He was named after Gospel Great Hovie Lister and was recently inducted into the Tri-State Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
Hovie was a person that treasured anything and everything that people gave him and more than likely he still has all of those things today. Hovie also couldn’t meet and talk with you without sharing a funny story. Some were just jokes he had heard, but others were stories from the road and you would laugh until your side hurt so for those of you who really knew Hovie, his family would like you to remember him by his famous last words “Hey, call me, I’ve got a joke!”
Hovie is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Jackson and Nellie Ada (Critteneden) Walker; brother, Kenny Walker; sisters, Wanda Williams and Zanda Leamon.
He is survived by his wife, Sondra Walker; two daughters, Keisha and husband, Steven Shelton, and Chelsea Lynn Walker; two grandchildren, Colby Graham and Adasyn Graham; two brothers, Cecil Walker and Bud Walker. Hovie is also survived by a host of relatives and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ken Davidson, Jeff Walker, Lucas Walker, Justin Mercer, Brodie Logan, Raymon Whitt. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be James Dean, David Clark, John Foster, Jerry Brown and Fred Mercer.
A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 10:00 AM with visitation one hour prior to service time, beginning at 9:00 AM at the River of Life Church (596 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167). Visitation will be held on Monday, March 27, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Spring Hill Funeral Home (5110 Gallatin Rd. Nashville, TN 37216). Interment will take place in the Historic Spring Hill Cemetery.
Hovie was a wonderful mentor and friend to us at AbsolutelyGospel.com. He believed in what we do and stand for. We were/are honored to have known him in this lifetime and look forward to our Glad Reunion Day! Our thoughts and prayers extend to all his friends and especially his family during this time of sorrow. We know there is only but a time, and then we shall all join Hovie in worshipping at the feet of our precious Savior.
I’ll never forget spending a summer in Nashville with my new Brother In-law, Hovie almost 30 years ago. He let me tag along with him at work, I’m sure to teach me a lesson or two along the way. He was one of the most important men in my life. He was firm but fair and always had a joke. He would sing songs to me riding around Nashville and always made me feel at home. Hovie Walker you will be missed. Thank you for treating my sister Sondra well and giving me a beautiful niece, Chelsea. Sondra, Chelsea and Keisha, may God give you comfort during these trying times.
I will always remember Hovie’s smile, sense of humor and kindness. He was a great friend and a wonderful inspiration.
Marilyn Oaks and family will truly miss my brother in law Hovie. Hovie was Godly man who knew just what to say at the right time. One of my last memories was him at our home Christmas.We had a wonderful time with family. He always had the best hugs. Also, one day at work when I was going through a rough time in my life, Hovie called me on my lunch break. He had never done that before so I knew God laid it on his heart. He always encouraged me in so many ways. He was a wonderful husband to my sister Sondra and a wonderful father to his girls Chelsea and Keisha. He always talked about how wonderful it was to be a grandfather. He loved his grandkids too. My husband Bill was not around him much but, after talking with Hovie. He said, I really like Hovie alot. Hovie always had the attitude that nothing bothered him. I know it’s because he knew in his heart he was ready to meet his Saviour Jesus Christ. Even though I didn’t get to see Hovie as much as I would have loved too. Hovie will be greatly missed. Prayers for Sondra, Chelsea, Keisha, family and friends. We love y’all!
Hovie ALWAYS spray painted EVERYTHING !
If it looked dull he would by a can of spray paint in a skinny minute! One time he spray painted the Singing American bus. The whole thing, tires and ALL !!
Just to many memories to share but we ALWAYS laughed until tears would flow… Going to miss him like crazy! He could make the darkness days turn so bright!I I know you are singing in Beulah Land, and I’ll meet you at Jesus Feet !!!!!
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sondra and the family. May God give you strength.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sandra and the Walker Family.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Sondra and family.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Sondra, Keisha, Chelsea and family. We know you feel God’s strength and loving arms around you.
