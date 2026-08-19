European Cruise: Hits, Horns & Harmony Across Five Countries

October 24–31, 2027 | MSC Cruises

Get ready to experience Europe like never before as Hits, Horns & Harmony presents an unforgettable European Cruise combining breathtaking destinations, incredible music, inspiring worship, and unforgettable fellowship—all aboard an amazing week at sea.

This extraordinary journey will take guests through five European countries: France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and the United Kingdom, creating the perfect backdrop for a vacation filled with music, ministry, sightseeing, and memories that will last a lifetime.

Five Countries. One Unforgettable Journey.

From the romance of Paris to the charming canals and architecture of the Netherlands, the historic beauty of Belgium and Germany, and the iconic sights of the United Kingdom, this cruise offers an incredible opportunity to experience some of Europe’s most memorable destinations—all in one spectacular trip.

But the destinations are only part of the experience.

Guests will enjoy exclusive concerts, inspiring worship, warm fellowship, and special performances featuring The Down East Boys and The Hyssongs. Whether you’re a longtime fan or simply love great Christian music, this promises to be a week filled with songs, encouragement, laughter, and memories.

Music, Worship & Fellowship at Sea

Imagine waking up to beautiful European scenery, exploring historic cities during the day, and returning to the ship for an evening of music and fellowship.

The Hits, Horns & Harmony European Cruise is designed to bring people together through the music and message they love while creating opportunities to experience some of the world’s most remarkable destinations.

And with the convenience of cruising, you can unpack once while enjoying a journey that takes you across an incredible stretch of Europe.

Set Sail for Europe

The adventure takes place October 24–31, 2027, aboard MSC Cruises, with fares advertised as starting at $1,399 per person.

European Cruise

October 24–31, 2027

France • The Netherlands • Belgium • Germany • United Kingdom

Featuring The Down East Boys & The Hyssongs

MSC Cruises

If you’ve been looking for a vacation that combines music, faith, fellowship, and European adventure, this is one journey you won’t want to miss.

Five countries. One unforgettable journey. A week of music, worship, and memories at sea.

For cruise details, reservations, and additional information, visit www.hitshornsandharmony.com.