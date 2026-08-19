Red Letter Awards: A Night of Faith, Art, Talent & Excellence

Murfreesboro, Tennessee — Saturday, August 29, 2026

Get ready for an unforgettable evening celebrating faith, creativity, music, and the God-given talents of those who use their gifts to inspire others. The Red Letter Awards are coming to The Washington Theater in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for a special night dedicated to honoring excellence in faith-based entertainment and the arts.

With the powerful theme, “We Are One Body, One Spirit, One Blood,” the Red Letter Awards will bring together artists, performers, creators, and supporters for a celebration centered on faith and the impact of Christian entertainment and the arts.

A Celebration With Purpose

The Red Letter Awards are more than an awards event—they are a celebration of the people who use their talents to point others toward something greater.

From music and artistic expression to performance and creative excellence, the evening will shine a spotlight on those who are making an impact through their gifts and their faith.

The event’s message is beautifully summed up in its theme: We Are One Body. One Spirit. One Blood. It is a reminder that while our gifts and creative callings may look different, we are united by a common faith and purpose.

An Evening to Remember

The evening will begin with a Gold Carpet at 4:00 p.m., giving guests the opportunity to arrive, celebrate, and experience the excitement surrounding this inaugural-style celebration. The main show begins at 6:00 p.m.

The historic Washington Theater will provide the backdrop for an elegant evening filled with recognition, inspiration, entertainment, and celebration.

Whether you’re an artist, performer, music fan, supporter of faith-based entertainment, or simply someone who enjoys a night celebrating excellence, the Red Letter Awards promises to be an event worth experiencing.

Be Part of the Celebration

The Red Letter Awards invite guests to reserve their seats and be part of this historic celebration of faith-based entertainment and the arts.

Red Letter Awards

Saturday, August 29, 2026

Gold Carpet: 4:00 p.m.

Show: 6:00 p.m.

The Washington Theater

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

For more information and to reserve your seats, visit www.redletterawards.com.

Come celebrate faith. Celebrate creativity. Celebrate talent. And celebrate the people who are using their gifts to make a difference.

One body. One spirit. One blood. One unforgettable night.