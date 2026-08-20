MARK209 Releases New Album Under The Influence, Welcomes New Members

There’s a lot behind the title of the newest MARK209 project, Under The Influence.

All of us are under the influence of something.

Throughout our lives, we are shaped by the music we hear, the people we meet, the families who raise us, the friends who walk beside us, the pastors who teach us, and the Scripture that guides us. Those influences become part of who we are, sometimes without us even realizing it.

That is exactly what Under The Influence is about.

Two Sounds. One MARK209 Story.

Musically, the album brings together two sides of MARK209 that have helped shape the group’s sound through the years: Christian Country and Country.

Listeners will hear a combination of original songs and familiar covers, all filtered through the MARK209 sound and the many influences that have helped make the group who they are today.

Under The Influence — Track List

Shuttin’ Them Bad Vibes Down Built to Float Full Throttle She Don’t Tell Me Why She’s Cryin’ Good Day to Get It Done He’ll Take Care of the Rest Callin’ Baton Rouge Thirty Pieces What the World Needs Heaven’s Got a Little Dirt Road That’s My Story Your Mama Don’t Dance T-R-O-U-B-L-E Why Not Start Today

The songs may come from different places, but together they tell the story behind this album—the music, people, experiences, and faith that have influenced MARK209.

A New Chapter for MARK209

The release of Under The Influence also marks a new chapter for the group.

MARK209 is excited to officially welcome Danny Anderson as the group’s new bass singer and Sam Luetkemeyer on keys.

Joe Lee Armstrong and Joshua Pope have both moved on from MARK209. With the group busy bringing in two new members, getting everyone settled in, touring, and recording the new album, an official announcement had not yet been made.

Danny and Sam have already been out on the road with MARK209 and are an important part of this new chapter. Both are also featured on Under The Influence, giving listeners their first opportunity to hear what this new lineup brings to the music.

If you haven’t seen Danny and Sam performing with MARK209 yet, visit the MARK209 YouTube channel to check out videos featuring both new members.

Two Songs Available Now

Fans don’t have to wait to start hearing music from Under The Influence.

Two songs from the new album are available now on all major digital music platforms:

“He’ll Take Care of the Rest”

“Callin’ Baton Rouge”

Both songs can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and wherever you stream or download your music.

MARK209 encourages listeners to give the songs a listen, add them to your playlists, share them with your friends, and help spread the word about the new music.

Who Has Influenced You?

While you’re listening, MARK209 has a question for you:

Who has influenced you?

Maybe it was a singer or a band. Maybe it was your parents or grandparents. Maybe it was a close friend, pastor, teacher, a Scripture verse, or somebody who came along at exactly the right time.

MARK209 would love to hear your story.

Send the group a video telling them about the people, music, experiences, or faith that have influenced you. Your story may even be featured in a future promotional reel.

Country Under The Influence Playlist

MARK209 has also created a new Spotify playlist called Country Under The Influence – MARK209.

The playlist features MARK209 alongside today’s Christian Country and faith-driven Country artists, bringing together music with heart, grit, real-life stories, and a little backroad attitude.

If you use Spotify, add the playlist to your library, give it a listen, and share it with your friends.

The more saves and shares the playlist receives, the more Spotify learns that people want to hear this kind of music.

Help MARK209 grow it into something special.

We All Have Influences

We all have influences.

Under The Influence is MARK209 looking back at some of theirs and bringing those influences together in the music they are making today.

Thank you for being part of the MARK209 family and for continuing to support the group through every chapter.

— MARK209