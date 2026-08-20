Southern Gospel Music Guild to Host Appreciation Breakfast Honoring Singers’ Wives

The Southern Gospel Music Guild is preparing a special morning of appreciation designed to honor some of the women who faithfully stand behind the men and ministries of Southern Gospel music.

The Appreciation Breakfast will be held Wednesday, September 30, from 8:30–10:00 a.m. at the LeConte Hotel and Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The event is specifically for the wives of Southern Gospel singers and is an opportunity to recognize their dedication, sacrifice, encouragement, and unwavering support of the music industry.

While their husbands may often be the ones standing on stage, these women play an important role behind the scenes. From supporting their families and ministries to traveling, encouraging, praying, and simply being there through the demands of life on the road, their contributions are worthy of celebration.

The breakfast is designed to provide a loving, supportive, and encouraging atmosphere where these women can connect with one another away from the public stage. More than simply a breakfast, the event offers a comfortable setting where they can relax, fellowship, share experiences, and simply be themselves.

Special Speakers

The morning will feature special speakers who bring unique perspectives and experience from within the music industry:

Jackie Patillo

President of the Gospel Music Association

Kenna Turner West

Artist, songwriter, and Dove Award winner

Their presence will add an inspiring and encouraging element to what promises to be a meaningful morning of fellowship and appreciation.

Event Details

Southern Gospel Music Guild Appreciation Breakfast

Date: Wednesday, September 30

Time: 8:30–10:00 a.m.

Location: LeConte Hotel and Convention Center

410 Pine Mountain Rd.

Pigeon Forge, TN 37763

The Southern Gospel Music Guild invites the wives of Southern Gospel singers to come together for this special time of encouragement and appreciation.

Because behind every ministry on the stage, there are often women whose faithful love and support help make it possible—and this morning is a chance to say, “Thank you.”