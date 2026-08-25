ANNE WILSON TRADES LIES FOR THE TRUTH IN “WHO I AM TO YOU,” OUT NOW

The STARS Tour resumes Sept. 10 following upcoming U.K. festival dates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – PLATINUM-certified, GRAMMY-nominated artist and songwriter Anne Wilson releases “Who I Am To You,” available everywhere now via Capitol Christian Music Group. A declaration of identity rooted in Christ, the new song pushes back against insecurity, comparison and the labels the world can place on us, pointing instead to the truth of who God says we are. “Who I Am To You,” which garnered over 800K views on socials pre-release, also impacts Christian radio today and arrives with an all-new music video , directed by Alexa Campbell.

“’Who I Am To You’ is a reminder that our identity isn’t defined by the labels the world puts on us, it’s defined by what God says is true about us,” shares Wilson. “This song is all about trading the lies, insecurities and negative labels we’ve believed for the truth of who God created us to be. I want this to be an encouraging, faith-filled movement where we remind each other who we really are in Christ and choose to walk confidently in that truth.”

“Who I Am To You” serves as the first track from her next chapter and follows the July release of Stars (Blue Hour Deluxe), which expanded Wilson’s latest album with five additional songs, including “Me & Jesus,” “Maker’s Mark” with Drew Baldridge and “Still Do” with Cole Swindell. “Still Do” recently earned Wilson and Swindell a Dove Award nomination, adding to Wilson’s growing list of honors across Christian and country music.

The STARS Tour on Sept. 10 in Portland, Ore. The recently extended run includes 24 dates across the U.S. with special guests Peter Burton and Aodhán King joining on select stops. Tickets are available at Wilson will take the new music overseas next, appearing at Big Church Festival in Pulborough, U.K. on Aug. 28 and The Long Road Festival in Lutterworth, U.K. on Aug. 30. She then returns stateside to launch the fall leg ofon Sept. 10 in Portland, Ore. The recently extended run includes 24 dates across the U.S. with special guests Peter Burton and Aodhán King joining on select stops. Tickets are available at annewilsonofficial.com

(People.com). A GRAMMY nominee and multiple Dove Award winner, Wilson continues to use her music to point listeners back to faith, truth and their identity in Christ, carrying that message across both Christian and country music. Stay up to date at With more than 2 billion career streams, Wilson is cementing herself as “one of contemporary Christian music’s most dynamic trailblazers”A GRAMMY nominee and multiple Dove Award winner, Wilson continues to use her music to point listeners back to faith, truth and their identity in Christ, carrying that message across both Christian and country music. Stay up to date at annewilsonofficial.com and keep up with her on Instagram TikTok and YouTube

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Aug. 28, 2026 in Pulborough, U.K. at Big Church Festival

Aug. 30, 2026 in Lutterworth, U.K. at The Long Road Festival

The STARS Tour Fall 2026 dates:

Sept. 10, 2026 in Portland, Ore. at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *

Sept. 11, 2026 in Spokane, Wash. at Fox Theater *

Sept. 12, 2026 in Tacoma, Wash. at Pantages Theater *

Sept. 15, 2026 in Colorado Springs, Colo. at Pikes Peak Center *

Sept. 17, 2026 in Tulsa, Okla. at Mabee Center *

Sept. 18, 2026 in Kansas City, Mo. at The Midland Theatre *

Sept. 19, 2026 in Springfield, Mo. at Spence Chapel Auditorium at Evangel University *

Sept. 23, 2026 in Roanoke, Va. at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre *

Sept. 24, 2026 in Baltimore, Md. at Lyric Baltimore *

Sept. 26, 2026 in Virginia Beach, Va. at The Dome by Rutter Mills *

Sept. 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas at Bayou Music Center *

Oct. 1, 2026 in Grand Prairie, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie *

Oct. 2, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Okla. at The Criterion *

Oct. 9, 2026 in Birmingham, Ala. at BJCC Concert Hall ~

Oct. 11, 2026 in Augusta, Ga. at Bell Auditorium ~

Oct. 22, 2026 in Omaha, Neb. at Peter Kiewit Concert Hall at The Holland Performing Arts Center ~

Oct. 23, 2026 in Peoria, Ill. at Prairie Home Alliance Theater ~

Oct. 24, 2026 in Davenport, Iowa at Capitol Theatre ~

Nov. 5, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev. at The Smith Center ~

Nov. 6, 2026 in Riverside, Calif. at Fox Performing Arts Center ~

Nov. 7, 2026 in Tucson, Ariz. at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall ~

Nov. 9, 2026 in San Diego, Calif. at San Diego Civic Theatre ~

Nov. 12, 2026 in Bakersfield, Calif. at Dignity Health Theater ~

Nov. 13, 2026 in Sacramento, Calif. at SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center ~

* with Aodhán King

~ with Peter Burton