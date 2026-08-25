Lauren Talley points listeners to God on Walls (Part One)

(August 21, 2026) — “When I step behind a microphone,” says Lauren Talley, “my most important job is to help the listener encounter the presence of God.” The singer set out to do just that on her new collection for Horizon Records, and Walls (Part One) more than meets the challenge, enlarging her musical palette to offer listeners more ways than ever to feel their connection to Him.

Working with acclaimed producer Jason Webb, Talley blends inspirational, worship and CCM elements with the strains of Southern Gospel to create uniquely compelling accounts of God’s grace. “In Walls (Part One),” she notes, “we can feel Him in the rhythm and soul of ‘Walls,’ and in the high energy of ‘So So Good.’ He shows up in the vulnerability of ‘Mercy’ and ‘Little Faith,’ and we can give Him all of our worship in the awe-inspiring lyrics of ‘Look At The Lamb.’”

The greater breadth of arrangements allow for Talley’s emotive power to range more freely, from the intimate moments that open “Little Faith” and “Mercy” to the boldly voiced testimonies of “Walls” and “So So Good,” to the full throated power that’s reached in the closing moments of her own “Look at the Lamb.” And as the music of Walls (Part One) varies, so, too do the songs’ lyrics reflect multiple moods and imagery — yet even so, it’s easy to perceive the twin elements of God’s power and God’s grace that underlie them:

He ain’t never met a wall

That He couldn’t tear down

Watch it crumbling to the ground

He ain’t never met a wall

That He couldn’t break through

Oh, just watch what He’s gonna do

(Walls)

Now I’m alive to tell the story

How I’ve overcome

It’s His goodness and mercy

And the power of His blood

I’m so glad that my freedom

Wasn’t based on what I’ve done

It’s His goodness and mercy

And the power of His blood

(Mercy)

“Throughout every song I sing,” Lauren Talley affirms, “regardless of style, I want to take the listener on a ride through all the times we spend with the Lord, and point all the focus back to Him.”

Listen to Walls (Part One) HERE.

About Lauren Talley

Lauren Talley is one of Christian music’s most dynamic talents and has inspired a generation of young people to serve the Lord.

Born into a rich musical heritage, Lauren sang her first solo at age 2 when she toddled onto the stage, interrupted her family’s concert and announced she wanted to “thing.” Lauren went on to make her own mark on the gospel music world as a member of her family group, The Talleys, with whom she received numerous awards, including a 2015 Dove Award for their song, “Hidden Heroes.” Lauren’s lead vocals shine on eleven number one hits for the group.

She has recorded seven solo albums, including 2019’s unprecedented release of two albums simultaneously, “Glorious God: Songs of Worship and Wonder,” and “Loudest Praise: Hymns Of Mercy, Love and Grace.” Her 2017 album, “The Gospel,” reached the number one position on Billboard’s southern gospel chart. She is also the author of “Songs In The Night,” a companion devotional book to her 2010 album of the same title. Lauren performs solo concerts and is a featured singer and speaker for many women’s conferences and special events across the country. She is frequently recognized for her appearances on numerous Gaither Homecoming videos and concerts, RFD-TV’s “The Music City Show” and “In Touch” with Dr. Charles Stanley. In 2014 she was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Worship Arts from John Wesley University.

When not traveling or recording her own music, Lauren often serves as studio background singer and producer for other recordings and works with emerging artists as a voice and performance coach. Lauren is a busy lady but always finds time to cheer on her beloved Tennessee Volunteers, drink sweet tea and spend time laughing with family and friends.