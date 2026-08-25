Music Icon, Songwriter, Actress and Humanitarian Dolly Parton Dies at 80

Dolly Parton, A Life That Gave More Than It Took

NASHVILLE, TN — The world of music is mourning the loss of one of its brightest lights.

Dolly Parton, the legendary singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur and humanitarian whose unmistakable voice and larger-than-life personality touched generations, has died at the age of 80.

Parton died peacefully Tuesday in Nashville following a brief battle with cancer, according to a statement from her representatives.

For more than six decades, Dolly Parton was far more than a country music superstar. She was a storyteller, a businesswoman, a philanthropist, a champion for children and, to millions of people around the world, a source of joy, laughter, encouragement and hope.

And while the rhinestones, towering blonde hair and unmistakable sense of humor became part of her legendary image, those who knew her legacy understood that the heart beneath all the glitter was what made Dolly truly special.

From a Tennessee Mountain Home to the World

Born into a large and humble family in the mountains of Tennessee, Parton never forgot where she came from.

She was one of 12 children and grew up in poverty, but music was woven into the fabric of her childhood. She began writing songs at an incredibly young age and eventually made her way to Nashville, determined to make a life in music.

That determination would take her farther than even she could have imagined.

Over the course of her remarkable career, Parton wrote thousands of songs and became one of the most successful recording artists and songwriters in history. Her catalog included timeless classics such as “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Her songs were recorded by countless artists and crossed musical boundaries, reaching country, pop, bluegrass, gospel and beyond. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame describes her as a master storyteller whose music crossed genres and media while remaining unmistakably her own.

Her songwriting alone would have secured her place in music history.

But Dolly Parton never stopped there.

Her career expanded into television, film, Broadway, business and entertainment. She became a successful actress, starred in beloved films and eventually created Dollywood, turning her love for the Smoky Mountains into an entertainment destination that would become a major part of the region’s identity.

She accumulated honors throughout her career, including 11 Grammy Awards and inductions into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Yet for all the awards, records and accolades, perhaps Dolly’s greatest accomplishments cannot be measured by record sales or trophies.

They can be measured in lives changed.

A Heart for Helping Others

Dolly Parton’s generosity became almost as legendary as her music.

In 1988, she established the Dollywood Foundation, initially providing scholarships and opportunities for students in her home community.

Then came one of her most enduring gifts to the world.

In 1995, Parton launched Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, inspired in part by her father, who could not read or write. The program began in her home county of Sevier County, Tennessee, providing free, age-appropriate books to children from birth through age five.

What began as a hometown dream grew into an international movement.

By the end of 2025, the Imagination Library had gifted more than 304 million books to children across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and the Republic of Ireland.

Think about that for a moment.

More than 300 million opportunities for a child to open a book.

More than 300 million moments for a parent and child to sit together and read.

More than 300 million reminders that someone believed those children deserved the chance to dream.

That was Dolly.

She understood what it meant to come from very little, and she used her success to make sure others had opportunities she had once only dreamed about.

Her humanitarian work extended far beyond literacy. She supported education, poverty relief, medical research and numerous charitable causes. She was also recognized with the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy for her extraordinary charitable efforts.

More Than a Music Legend

For those of us who love gospel and Christian music, there was another side of Dolly Parton that deserves to be remembered.

Faith and church music were part of her upbringing, and gospel remained an important influence throughout her life and career. She recorded gospel music, wrote songs rooted in faith and regularly spoke about the importance of God, prayer and her Christian upbringing.

Her music could make you laugh, cry, remember where you came from and, sometimes, simply stop and think.

That ability was one of her greatest gifts.

Dolly had an extraordinary way of making people feel as though she understood them.

She could sing about heartbreak and make millions feel less alone. She could sing about poverty and turn her childhood memories into something beautiful. She could tell a funny story and have an entire room laughing. And she could speak about faith and hope with the warmth of someone who understood that life is not always easy.

A Legacy That Will Not Fade

There are artists whose careers are measured in years.

Dolly Parton’s career was measured in generations.

Parents introduced their children to her music. Those children grew up and introduced it to their own children. Her songs became part of the soundtrack of American life.

She was one of those rare entertainers whose appeal crossed generations, musical styles, geography and even cultural and political divisions.

And perhaps that is why her passing feels so personal to so many people.

Dolly Parton belonged to everyone.

She belonged to the country music fan.

She belonged to the gospel music fan.

She belonged to the child receiving a book in the mail.

She belonged to the person who needed a little encouragement.

She belonged to the dreamer who came from humble beginnings and wondered if something bigger might be possible.

And through her music, her laughter, her generosity and her example, she reminded us that success means far more when you use it to lift someone else.

Dolly Parton once built a career by turning her dreams into songs.

Then she spent much of her life helping other people believe in theirs.

That may ultimately be her greatest song of all.

Today, the music world is quieter.

But the songs remain.

The books will continue arriving.

The dreams will continue growing.

And the legacy of Dolly Parton — the girl from the Tennessee mountains who became a worldwide icon without forgetting the people and places that shaped her — will continue shining brightly.

Rest well, Dolly.

Thank you for the music.

Thank you for the laughter.

Thank you for the kindness.

And most of all, thank you for showing the world what it looks like to reach the mountaintop and still remember to reach back down and help someone else climb.

Absolutely Gospel Magazine extends its deepest condolences to Dolly Parton’s family, friends, colleagues and the countless people around the world whose lives were touched by her extraordinary life and legacy.