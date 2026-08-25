The Kingdom Heirs remind us we’ll “Always Get the Grace”

(August 21, 2026) — “This song really spoke to me,” says the Kingdom Heirs’ Andy Stringfield of “Always Get the Grace,” the new single from the legendary Southern Gospel quartet. “It not only has a beautiful melody, which usually is the first thing that catches my attention, but a unique and powerful message.”

Indeed, “Always Get the Grace” challenges listeners to appreciate that, while we may not always get what we want, God’s grace is always there for us:

Sometimes you get the miracle

Just the way you planned

But often God does something different

That you don’t understand

But through it all He’s still loving, caring, and holding you

No matter what you face

Sometimes you get the miracle

But you always get the grace

Penned by Barbara Huffman and Marcia Henry, the song’s profound message is brought to life in a majestic, fully orchestrated setting that alternates between Chris Bryant’s soulful lead and the entire quartet.

“When we’re in the midst of a storm in this life,” notes Stringfield, “we don’t always get the exact answer we’re looking for when we pray. Sometimes you get the miracle, but as a child of God, no matter what you may be going through, you’ll always get his wonderful grace.”

“Always Get the Grace” is streaming in Dolby Atmos Spatial audio on Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL. Listen to it HERE.

About The Kingdom Heirs

From the Mountains of East Tennessee, Southern Gospel Music fills the air and is the home of The Kingdom Heirs, one of Southern Gospel Music’s top Male Quartets. The group started performing in local churches and concert halls and as their music and message spread to a wider audience, so did their popularity and demand. Later in 1982, they began singing at the Silver Dollar City theme park, which is now Dollywood. In 1986 when the theme park took on their new name, The Kingdom Heirs were asked to become the resident gospel group. This year, both The Kingdom Heirs and Dollywood will be celebrating over 40 years of family entertainment. Not only are they one of Dollywood’s favorites, but a favorite to millions everywhere.