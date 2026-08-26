Remembering Dolly Parton

“When we were shooting STRAIGHT TALK, Dolly would ask me to listen to a song she had just written. She rubbed her fingernails together for the percussion and of course sing some incredible song. I look back at those days and think, was that all a dream? I had her in mind when I wrote my first song years later that ended like this:

Misty morning

Misty morning

White like Jesus’ wafer

Gentle as a dove

Misty morning

Misty morning

Carry me to heaven

On the wings of your love

Carry me to heaven

On the wings of your love

Rest in Peace, Dolly” – James Woods

“Dolly Parton was a light. That’s the only thing that I can say. Her spirit and her smile were infectious. Every time I saw her performing, I knew I was gonna leave that place uplifted. Rest in peace, Dolly. We’re losing our southern women, and you were the embodiment of someone that was appreciative and proud of where you came from. You made a huge difference in the life of so many people, and I, for one, am so sad to see you go, but you’re not gonna be forgotten. Not by a long shot.” – John Ford Coley

“There are no words to describe the sadness that I am feeling hearing that Dolly has died today. We were dear friends from the Pigeon Forge days to touring together, and at every instance she was a total pro and a class act. I know people will be asking what I will miss the most about her, and that would be her loving laugh, sense of humor, and one of the most incredible voices I’ve ever heard. Now that voice will be heard in heaven as she joins the angel choir. I will miss you, Dolly. You will forever be in my heart, and if there’s one thing I know for sure, you can’t make old friends. RIP till I see you again.” – T.G. Sheppard

“Dolly was such an inspiration to me as a young girl. I wanted to be like her and chose to hone in on my skills as a singer and songwriter because of her. I even chose to sing two of her songs on Star Search and was thrilled when she called me on stage at the Opry to acknowledge my performances and thank me for singing her songs. I loved her business sense and have taken a few pages out of her playbook through the years. What a force of nature she was and will continue to be. I will always love you, Dolly, and rest assured that the world is a better place because you were born.” – Kelly Lang

“Dolly was one of the most talented and sweetest individuals ever. There will never be another like her.” – Moe Bandy

“One thing we all have in common is our love for Dolly Parton. We were all fortunate to bear witness to her kindness, honesty, wittiness, and incredible musical talent. She brought joy and respect into every interaction, caring for and loving everyone. Dolly, I will always love you!” – John Berry

“Dolly was an absolute angel here on Earth, and now she’s an angel in heaven. Her Spirit will shine forever.” – Lacy J. Dalton

“I’ll never forget the first time I met Dolly backstage at the CMA Awards. She has been such an inspiration and example to so many of us. “I Will Always Love You” was my encore song for many years. There will never be another Dolly Parton. Her extraordinary talent, her heart, her humor, her generosity, and the way she has touched generations of people are truly one of a kind. What a life. What a legacy. And what a gift she has been to all of us.” – Michelle Wright

“There will never be another Dolly Parton in this world. She was one of a kind. This is a sad, sad day.” – Johnny Lee

“My heart is deeply saddened by the passing of Dolly Parton. Knowing Dolly, there’s just so much I could say. She was more than a country music legend to all of us artists and fans. She was a shining example of faith, kindness, generosity, and love, and as she always said, what you see is what you get. My prayers are with her family and friends. I know Heaven has welcomed home a true Tennessee Angel. Love you, Dolly.” – Leon Everette

“There are no words to describe how important Dolly Parton and her career have been to country music and music in general. When you mention the name Dolly Parton, the word “icon” immediately comes to mind. She was an inspiration to so many, and we would like to keep her fans and family in our prayers during this great time of loss. Dolly was a true American treasure who came from the hills of Tennessee and rose to become one of the biggest stars of our time. Dolly, thank you for the memories, and thank you for teaching us all that if you believe in what you do and work hard enough, the sky is the limit. Love you forever.” – The Malpass Brothers

“With that down-home personality and the love she had for everyone, Dolly Parton was one of those rare legendary icons who somehow felt like a member of your own family. She’s been in our radios, on our televisions, in our children’s books, our stores… she’s simply been woven into so many corners of our lives. We always hoped we’d get the chance to meet her here on earth and tell her the impact she made on our lives and music. But can you imagine how much brighter Heaven must be, sparkling with Dolly there? We have no doubt God welcomed you with the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Dolly, we will always love you. Thank you for showing us what it looks like to be kind, generous, humble, and full of love. Rest easy, Dolly.” – Darin and Brooke Aldridge

“Sweet Dolly. The world’s hearts are broken today. She was all of our favorite singer and person. I’ve thought about this day many times, knowing that it would come someday, but didn’t expect it this soon. Please join me in prayer for Dolly’s family today, as I know she is up in heaven singing with the angels. Thank you, Dolly, for your influence on me, my music, and my life. You will be remembered by all of us forever.” – Karen Waldrup

“Dolly Parton was undisputedly one of the great singers, songwriters, and performers of any genre, and a jewel in country music. We were very lucky to see her perform growing up, and it was about as perfect a show as you could imagine. Every classic you could’ve hoped for was there, one great song after another. But as remarkable as her talent was, it was matched by her warmth, generosity, and humanity. She was simply one of a kind.” – Jesse and Noah Bellamy

“What else can be said about Dolly Parton other than that she was a true giant? She was a legend, one of the greatest to ever do this thing we call Country music. I am deeply saddened to hear of her passing, and even more sad that I will never get to shake her hand and tell her what a fan I am of her art. I’m saying a prayer tonight for her family and listening to “Coat of Many Colors.” Rest in peace, Dolly; you’re the queen.” – Trey Calloway

“My heart is truly shattered to hear about the passing of country legend Dolly Parton. Her songs and stories have left such an iconic mark in country music for decades, and there truly will never be another Dolly. I pray for her family during this time, as well as for all country music fans. It truly is a sad day.” – Makenzie Phipps

“Dolly Parton embodied kindness, greatness, and humility…she was an unrepeatable force who lived an unforgettable life. Thank you, God, for allowing us the privilege of experiencing her gifts. What an inspiration.” – Michael Peterson

“Dolly was an icon, and there’s not enough that can describe this loss to our industry. I worked with her many times, and this is such a sad day. Love you, Dolly” – Margie Singleton

“The WORLD knew Dolly Parton, and the world knew her equally as a one-of-a-kind talent and philanthropist. What an amazing legacy! One of my greatest nights at the Grand Ole Opry was the night I was asked to play piano for Dolly as she sang “I Will Always Love You” center stage. It was magic. Dolly was magic. As professional as she was on stage, she never lost her childlike innocence and delight in humankind. Dolly was relatable to all. For years, Dolly took a lot of kidding about the size of her boobs. What people should have talked about instead was the size of her heart. I already miss you, Dolly. We All do.” – Tim Atwood

“Dolly was one of a kind. An amazing songwriter, musician, storyteller, and performer. And then when it went beyond music, she had a profound impact improving our world. She will be missed by musicians in every genre and people everywhere in the world.” – Christopher Wyze and the Tellers

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Dolly. She and my dad shared so many wonderful years as part of the country music family, and there was always a great deal of love and respect between them. Dolly was every bit as kind and genuine as the world believed her to be. Country music has lost one of its brightest lights, and I send my love and heartfelt condolences to her family and everyone who knew and loved her.” – Johnny Owens

“My heart is so heavy today. Dolly Parton was more than a country music icon, she was someone I looked up to, admired, and was inspired by for so many years. She paved the way for generations of artists, especially women like me who dared to dream a country music dream. Her music touched our hearts, but her kindness, faith, humor, and beautiful spirit touched the world. There will never be another Dolly. Thank you for the songs, the inspiration, and for showing so many of us that a little girl with a big dream can go further than she ever imagined. This world is going to miss your light. I know I will.” – Lee Newton

“Dolly Parton is a once-in-a-lifetime artist. Her artistry, kindness, and ambition have built a path for so many upcoming female songwriters. If I ever write a song half as good as one of Dolly’s, I’ll have known I made it. Her legacy will forever be embedded in American culture. Thank you for sharing your butterfly wings with the rest of the world.” – Celeste Marie Wilson

“The news about Dolly hit me very hard! She was a huge inspiration and a light in this world! I’m in shock! RIP beautiful Dolly!” – Stephanie Rabus

“Today we lost one of the greatest singers, songwriters, and legends Country Music has ever known. Dolly Parton wasn’t just an icon – she was a once-in-a-lifetime spirit, whose heart and Music touched millions. This loss hurts deeply and leaves a space in all of us that can never be filled. Her legacy will stand forever.” – Sammy Sadler