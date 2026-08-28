11th Hour’s “Today Is The Day” is for grateful hearts

(August 28, 2026) — “We’ve all heard the Bible verse, ‘His mercies are new every morning,’” notes 11th Hour’s Amber Eppinette Saunders. “‘Today Is The Day’ was written with that thought in mind, and from hearts that are grateful to wake up and see a new day.”

With its off-balance phrasing and tip of the hat to mid-60s Beatles song construction and stylings, the music of “Today Is The Day” — written, like its predecessor, “Just Keep the Faith,” by Eppinette Saunders with Kenna Turner West and Jason Cox — is an engaging vehicle for its lyric message of gratitude:

Today is the day the Lord has given

So I’m gonna give Him, give Him

All my praise

Gonna find a way to show some grace

‘Cause if there’s ever been a moment

To live out my faith, today is the day

Guided by producer Roger Talley and grounded by the staccato piano figures that propel the track forward, the trio confidently navigates the song’s kaleidoscopic shifts in tonal centers while keeping the focus squarely on “Today Is The Day”’s uplifting theme — and the compelling performance by Eppinette Saunders.

“It’s about starting fresh,” she notes, “trusting God a little more, and making the choice every day to be more like HIM.”

“Today Is The Day” is streaming in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL. Listen to it HERE.

About 11th Hour

“There is nothing more fulfilling than ministering to the body of Christ and sharing the gospel,” says Amber Eppinette Saunders. “Every dream we have ever had, God has already fulfilled. He never ceases to amaze us!” 11th Hour has stayed fresh and relevant since their inception while maintaining a versatile sound, able to lead congregations in moving times of worship.

11th Hour has had multiple Top 10 Singing News hits and been nominated for numerous awards in Southern Gospel music such as Singing News Trio of the Year and AGM Album of the Year, while Amber was nominated for Soprano of the Year.

There’s so much more work to be done as Amber, Garrett Saunders and Victoria Bowlin continue to step out in faith. 11th Hour is ready to go wherever the Lord opens doors, singing and proclaiming the Good News of Jesus.