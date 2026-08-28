Daryl Mosley Releases New Crossover Single “I Won’t Drink To That” Ahead of Upcoming Album Little Moments

Nashville, Tenn. – Award-winning singer-songwriter Daryl Mosley just released his brand new single, “I Won’t Drink To That.” It’s the latest release from his forthcoming album Little Moments, set for release on September 18 (pre-order/pre-save it HERE). The new song continues Mosley’s tradition of pairing his unmistakable baritone vocals with heartfelt songwriting and stories rooted in everyday life. Fans can download and/or stream the brand new single on all digital and streaming platforms HERE.

Written solely by Mosley, “I Won’t Drink To That” delivers another memorable story from one of Bluegrass music’s most respected songwriters. The song carries a message of knowing what matters most, all delivered through Mosley’s signature laid-back style. The new single follows “She Knew It All” and “One Screen Movie House,” the first two releases from Little Moments. While firmly rooted in the Bluegrass sound fans have come to expect from the chart-topper, “I Won’t Drink To That” is also being serviced to Americana radio as a crossover single. The recording features Daryl (lead vocals, bass), joined by guest musicians Danny Roberts (mandolin), Jaelee Roberts (harmony vocals), Jamie Harper (fiddle), Tony Wray (guitar) and Justin Moses (dobro).

Widely regarded as a “songwriter’s songwriter,” Mosley has spent more than three decades crafting songs centered around small-town life, faith, family and everyday experiences. The Waverly, Tennessee native has earned four Songwriter of the Year honors, penned more than twenty #1 hits and performed with acclaimed groups including New Tradition, The Osborne Brothers and The Farm Hands. With Little Moments, Mosley continues building upon his well-known style and catalog with a ten-track collection that blends a modern Bluegrass edge with thought-provoking lyrics and an easy-listening charm. Each song on the album was written or co-written by Mosley, with the title track co-written with Rick Lang. The album features songs rooted in nostalgic warmth that has long defined Mosley’s songwriting.

For more information on Daryl Mosley, including upcoming tour dates, music and updates on Little Moments, visit www.darylmosley.com.