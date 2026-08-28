Gaither Music Group Releases “These Are They” Featuring David Phelps and Shane McConnell From Upcoming You Are Loved: A Tribute to the Songs of Bill & Gloria Gaither

NASHVILLE (Aug. 28, 2026) — Gaither Music Group today releases “These Are They,” featuring David Phelps and Shane McConnell, the second single from the upcoming You Are Loved: A Tribute to the Songs of Bill & Gloria Gaither. Available Sept. 25, the new collection brings together Bill and Gloria Gaither with more than 250 Homecoming Friends to revisit some of the most celebrated songs from the couple’s extraordinary songwriting catalog.

The new recording marks a special return for Phelps, a longtime member of the Gaither Vocal Band and one of the most recognizable voices in the Gaither Music roster of artists. Written by Bill and Gloria Gaither, “These Are They” first appeared in print as sheet music in 1980, but rose to prominence when it was recorded by the Gaither Vocal Band for the 1990 album, A Few Good Men. After joining the group in 1997, Phelps became closely associated with the song, performing the soaring lead tenor on “These Are They” during multiple live concert videos, Homecoming tours, and with the Gaither Vocal Band. This new recording now revisits the song alongside vocalist, Shane McConnell, and their fellow 250 artists providing background vocals.

“After years of a deep relationship with David Phelps, I can’t tell you what a joy it was to have him back with the Homecoming artists for this taping,” said Bill Gaither. “Gloria and I have watched David go from the decade-long process of working and waiting since graduating from Baylor University with a major in voice to becoming, for 16 years, a powerful part of the Vocal Band. Since then, we’ve watched him go on to become an internationally known solo voice; we have cheered him on all the way.”

Bill continued: “To have him joined by Shane McConnell, another well-loved artist who has had his own amazing process, to sing our song ‘These Are They’ was an incredible moment! Thankful.”

Gloria Gaither reflected: “The promise to Abraham. The moment he finally sees ‘his seed as the sands of the sea’ fulfilled as the white-robed throng streams toward the throne of the Father—finally home. How does a songwriter even try to capture time’s greatest moment? How could a singer deliver such a vision? Bill and I tried to write it, and David Phelps and Shane McConnell put their hearts and amazing voices into giving this eternal moment their best shot. It was probably as close as it’s ever gonna get!”

“Bill and Gloria’s songs have impacted generations of artists and listeners. This project is a remarkable reflection of just how far that influence reaches,” said Paul Sizelove, President of Gaither Music Group and Sun Label Group. “To bring together more than 250 artists, both new and old, to celebrate their legacy is incredibly special. Performances like David Phelps and Shane McConnell singing ‘These Are They’ remind us that great songs don’t simply belong to one moment in time. They continue to find new voices, new audiences, with new meaning.”

You Are Loved is the first Gaither Homecoming project devoted exclusively to songs penned by Bill and Gloria Gaither, who were named Songwriters of the Century by ASCAP in 2000. The collection brings together generations of Christian and country artists to revisit songs that have become enduring parts of the gospel music canon, including “Because He Lives,” “Something Beautiful,” “He Touched Me,” “I Am Loved,” “The King Is Coming” and more.

The project was captured during a one-day Homecoming taping on Sept. 16, 2025, one of Bill and Gloria Gaither’s largest Homecoming gatherings to date. More than 250 artists participated in the event, which is being released across four separate CD and DVD projects. You Are Loved is the second collection from the taping, following I Go To The Rock, released earlier this year.

Among the artists featured throughout You Are Loved are the Gaither Vocal Band, The Isaacs, The Martins, David Phelps, Sandi Patty, Jason Crabb, Mark Lowry, Reggie and Ladye Love Smith, Todd Suttles, Wes Hampton, Angela Primm, Amy Perry, Shane McConnell and others.

The full You Are Loved project will be available on September 25th as an audio album, and full-length DVD. A TV version will premiere on television networks and air on TBN, RFD-TV, The Word Network, Vision, TCT, The Walk TV, TLN, Hope TV, The Miracle Channel, CTS, CTN and Heartland. Check the TV schedule online at Gaither.com/gaither-tv-schedule. A radio special will premiere on SiriusXM Radio, and songs from the project will also be featured on Bill Gaither’s SiriusXM enLighten channel (Channel 150).

The full-length project will also be available to steam at Gaither TV+ or purchase the DVD and CD at Gaither.com.

In addition to the album and television broadcast, fans can also access Gaither Homecoming programming through the newly launched GaitherTV channel on XUMO PLAY, available for free across TV, mobile, and tablet devices.

“These Are They” is available now on all major digital streaming platforms. Listen HERE.

You Are Loved: A Tribute to the Songs of Bill & Gloria Gaither is available for pre-order now. Pre-order HERE.