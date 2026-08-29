GRAMMY-NOMINATED GOSPEL ARTIST JOHNATHAN BOND RELEASES “ALWAYS GIVE LOVE,” CO-WRITTEN WITH DOLLY PARTON AND MICHAEL LEE

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — August 28, 2026 — Grammy-nominated gospel artist and songwriter Johnathan Bond has released his uplifting new single, “Always Give Love,” to radio. Co-written by Dolly Parton, Johnathan Bond, and Michael Lee, the song officially arrived at radio on August 27, 2026.

The story behind “Always Give Love” began when Bond received an unexpected handwritten letter from Parton. She had watched a video of Bond helping feed people experiencing homelessness and wrote that she was happy to see he was still the same Johnathan Bond she had known over the years.

In the letter, Parton shared that she had begun writing a chorus and invited Bond to help her complete the song. The writing process began in February 2026, with Michael Lee joining Parton and Bond as a co-writer.

Rooted in compassion, kindness, and the importance of caring for others, “Always Give Love” carries a timely message: Regardless of the circumstances, love is always the right response. The song reflects the same spirit of service that first inspired Parton to contact Bond about working together.

“Always Give Love” was produced by Michael Lee at LifeSound Studio in Cleveland, Tennessee. Radio promotion is being handled by Tommy Smith of Canyon Creek Records.

The new single will also be featured on Bond’s forthcoming album, ALWAYS GIVE LOVE. Additional information about the album and its release will be announced soon.

The official lyric video for “Always Give Love” is available on YouTube:

WATCH THE “ALWAYS GIVE LOVE” LYRIC VIDEO – https://youtu.be/_BzuwdamkiY?si=fl9R2kFEbiSt9598

Listeners are encouraged to contact their local radio stations and request “Always Give Love” by Johnathan Bond.

ABOUT JOHNATHAN BOND

Johnathan Bond is a Grammy-nominated gospel recording artist, songwriter, minister, and humanitarian whose music and outreach have touched lives across the country. His ministry combines Christian music, personal stories, and a continuing commitment to serving people in need.