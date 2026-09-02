Daywind Music Publishing Welcomes Autumn Nelon

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (September 1, 2026) — Daywind Music Publishing is excited to announce the signing of Autumn Nelon Streetman to an exclusive songwriting contract, marking a new creative chapter for the Gospel artist and member of the celebrated Nelon family. The partnership brings together two names rooted in Gospel music history, with Autumn stepping into songwriting as the next expression of a calling she’s carried her whole life.

“Signing with Daywind Publishing feels just like home,” says Autumn. “Daywind has always been more than a name in this industry. To me, they’ve been family. They’ve walked alongside me through so many seasons of my life and have always believed in the music, the ministry, and the message God has placed on my heart. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to begin this new chapter with people I already know, love, and trust. I’m excited to see what songs God gives us and how He uses them in the years ahead.”

While songwriting might be new to Autumn, it is something that is in her blood with her father, Jerry Thompson, and grandfather, Rex Nelon, being established songwriters in their own right.

“We are honored to welcome Autumn Nelon Streetman to the Daywind Music Publishing family. Autumn carries one of Gospel music’s most treasured legacies as the granddaughter of Rex Nelon and a member of the beloved Nelon family, and she is emerging as a gifted songwriter in her own right. Over the past few years, she has walked through unimaginable loss and experienced remarkable grace. Those experiences have given her a story that resonates deeply with people. Through it all, her faith has remained steadfast, and that authenticity shines through in the songs she writes. Autumn is not only preserving a rich heritage, but, also, building on it by writing songs that bring hope, encouragement, and healing to others. We believe some of her most impactful writing lies ahead, and we are thrilled to partner with her as she continues to share her story through music,” shares Rick Shelton, Vice President of Daywind Music Publishing.

Autumn’s latest song, “I’ll Find You”, was released July 24, 2026, and was co-written with Joseph Habedank and Kenna Turner West. The track finds Autumn longing for heaven to find her family after their tragic passing in July of 2024.

Look for more new music coming soon from Autumn later this fall.

Daywind Music Publishing is home to an award-winning roster of songwriters including Lee Black, Adina Bowman, Jim Brady, Melissa Brady, Clint Brown, Riley Harrison Clark, Jason Cox, Adam Crabb, Natalie Cromwell, Marty Funderburk, Joseph Habedank, Mike Harland, Wayne Haun, Matthew Lawson, Tim Lovelace, Devin McGlamery, Karen Peck Gooch, John Darin Rowsey, Belinda Smith, Jonathan C. Smith, Sue C. Smith, and Barry Weeks.