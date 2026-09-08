STOWTOWN RECORDS ANNOUNCES NEW SOLO ALBUM FROM MICHAEL BOOTH

Nashville, TN – StowTown Records is pleased to announce the release of a new solo album, This Is Now, from celebrated gospel artist Michael Booth. Available here, the project marks another significant chapter in a career defined by musical excellence, heartfelt ministry and a passion for communicating the Gospel. After years of performing as a member of the acclaimed Booth Brothers and establishing himself as a solo artist, Booth says he has discovered a clearer sense of his individual voice and the musical and lyrical elements that best express who he is as an artist. “After doing the solo thing for a number of years, I think I’ve finally found my voice; what works and what is effective for me as an individual,” Booth says. “It took some time to figure that out, because it’s so different than the trio, but I’ve found the dynamics and lyrical content that I’m looking for.”

The album features songs that reflect Booth’s personal perspective and years of experience as a communicator and musician. Among the highlights are “Dream Small” and “That Was Then, This Is Now,” both written by acclaimed songwriter and artist Josh Wilson. “I could’ve done a whole tribute album to Josh Wilson,” Booth says. “He’s an incredible artist and writer. It’s like he gets in my head, pulls out my own thoughts, and turns them into songs. I really love these two songs in particular.”

Another standout is “If Not Today,” originally recorded by the Travelers Quartet. Booth rediscovered the song after his father reminded him of it before a tracking session. He reached out to Charlie Waller, who helped introduce the Booth family to the world, to obtain a copy of the song and bring it to life for a new generation. Booth produced the album with assistance from Steve Mauldin, and Darrell Toney helped bring his musical vision to life. “It was a fun experience for me to take control of the whole thing and do exactly what I wanted,” Booth says.

“Michael has spent decades developing his ability to connect with people through music and testimony, and this album captures that gift in a very personal way,” says Mary Alice Lovelace, Director of A&R for StowTown Records. “This Is Now showcases Michael’s distinctive voice and heart for ministry, and we’re honored to share it with listeners.”

Gospel music has been part of Booth’s life since childhood, and his journey to the stage began on drums. As a young adult, he began singing alongside his father, Ron Sr., and brother Ronnie, eventually discovering the joy and purpose of ministering through singing. As a member of the Booth Brothers, Michael has performed around the world and received numerous honors, including GRAMMY®️ nominations, GMA Dove Awards, Singing News Fan Awards and chart-topping songs. Today, his solo ministry continues that legacy while offering audiences a deeper look at the artist and communicator behind the music.

This Is Now is available worldwide from StowTown Records on digital and streaming platforms. For more information about Michael Booth, go to www.michaelboothonline.com.

ABOUT MICHAEL BOOTH

As part of the Booth Brothers, Michael has been honored to grace the stages of venues around the world and privileged to receive an abundance of honors such as GRAMMY®️ nominations, GMA Dove Awards, Singing News Fan Awards, chart topping songs and much more. A masterful communicator, Michael Booth has been entrusted with the God-given ability to weave music and testimony, complex truths and humor together into a presentation that touches audiences from every walk of life. Though Michael is grateful for all the accolades, communicating with an audience about a mighty God is what motivates him to keep standing before audiences.

In addition to his work with the Booth Brothers, Michael Booth has stepped into a solo career, having released several solo projects over the years. In recent years, he has broadened his reach as a solo artist and enjoys sharing his music with audiences across the country.

Michael resides in middle Tennessee with his wife, Vicki. They have three sons; Christian, Jonathan and Austin.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS

A powerhouse independent Gospel music label, StowTown Records is home to renowned pop/Inspirational artists David Phelps, Charles Billingsley, Cana’s Voice, TaRanda Greene, Jody McBrayer, as well as acclaimed comedian Tim Lovelace, and some of gospel music’s biggest names, including Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Doug Anderson, The Browns, The Erwins, Legacy Five, The Kramers, Sunday Drive, The Perrys, The Steeles, Mountclear Jazz, Poet Voices, Zane & Donna King, Peach Goldman, The Taylors and The Craguns. StowTown Records artists have garnered GRAMMY® awards, multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases. A burgeoning leader in multi-genre entertainment, StowTown Records launched its newest imprint, StowTown Worship, to serve the Church with a diverse range of music and resources, StowTown Worship features renowned genre pioneer The Brooklyn Tabernacle as its flagship artist. For more information, visit www.stowtownrecords.com.