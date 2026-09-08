The Hyssongs set to release debut album for Horizon Records

(September 8, 2026) — Celebrating 30 years of sharing the Good News through musical ministry, lauded family gospel group The Hyssongs are set to release their debut album for Horizon Records, We’ve Got a Song to Sing, while its compelling tracks climb the Southern Gospel charts. The 11-song collection, produced by Jeff Collins, draws from a who’s-who roster of CCM and Southern Gospel songwriters, all crafted around the singular sonic style of The Hyssongs — bright brass, lush strings, sweeping, cinematic arrangements, soaring harmonies and compelling conviction.

The album is now available for pre-save/add ahead of its October 30 release.

“As our family celebrates 30 years of singing gospel music, we are thrilled to release our new album, We’ve Got a Song to Sing,” The Hyssongs share. “We are excited to be with the Crossroads family of artists, and to work with legendary GRAMMY-nominated producer Jeff Collins.”

The songs on the album share a throughline of resilience and perseverance – of faith through hard times. “Good News Savior,” The Hyssongs’ debut single for Horizon currently climbing the Singing News Southern Gospel Chart, brings an uplifting message in the face of dark news cycles. “Worship Medley,” featuring a solo debut by the young and courageous Makayla Hyssong, combines essential and iconic worship songs beloved by audiences and congregations. Every track holds hope and faith as their centers of gravity.

“Each song selected seems to have the theme of not giving up,” Richard Hyssong continues. “All of us go through tough times, but I love the songs ‘I’m Glad I Know Jesus’ and ‘It’s Not Over Yet.’ They remind us that no matter how hard life may seem, God is with us during those difficult times in our lives. Just wait and watch for God to step in.”

Three decades in, the oft-awarded Maine-based Hyssongs are at their best, and their signature sound is as bold, joyful, and captivating as ever. Shimmering, jazz-inflected brass shout to begin the album’s closing number and title track, “A Song To Sing,” the culmination of the Hyssongs’ considerations on resilience and trust in God on the album. Richard, Dell, and Kelly sing together:

In this life one thing we’ve learned

It’s full of unexpected turns

And doesn’t go exactly like we planned

Sometimes we trip, sometimes we fall

Sometimes we’re up against the wall

But one thing that we’ve come to understand

Is that no matter what life brings

There’s always a song to sing

A reason to let our praises ring

Just look at what He’s already done for you and me

There’s always a song to sing

For the Hyssongs, there truly is always a song to sing – no matter the decades, no matter what life brings – and these 11 songs are excellent additions.

“We have sung many songs in the last 30 years!” says Richard. “However, we feel like we have just begun – and We’ve Got a Song to Sing.”

Pre-save/add We’ve Got a Song to Sing HERE.

About The Hyssongs

The award-winning Hyssongs’ energetic ministry combines family vocal harmony, humor, and brass instruments (trumpet and trombone) to delight audiences with their Christ-centered message, shared through the powerful medium of music. The family’s classical music background, along with their harmony and specific chord structures, lend them a unique sound that has made quite an impact on audiences.

The group has been singing together as a family for 30 years. The Hyssongs have received many accolades for their quality, inspirational Southern Gospel sound. They were awarded the Singing News Fan Award for Favorite New Trio 2014 at the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, TN. Every year since, they have been voted one of the Top Ten Trios of the Year. Their radio songs consistently chart in the top 10 each month, with “There Is A God,” along with “Choose Life,” “Run The Race,” “I Tell Them Jesus,” and “Let the Hallelujahs Ring” reaching #1 on the Singing News Radio Charts. AbsolutelyGospel.com listed them among 10 artists to watch in 2015 and their CD, Faith & Family, was voted a Top 10 album of the year in 2017 by Singing News Fans.