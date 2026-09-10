Absolutely Gospel Music

The Millers Invite Gospel Music Fans to Join Them for Two Unforgettable Getaways in 2027

Faith. Fellowship. Gospel Music. And a whole lot of fun!

If you love gospel music, great fellowship, and making memories with friends, The Millers have two exciting opportunities for you in 2027—and they would love for you to come along!

From a Caribbean cruise filled with some of your favorite gospel artists to a special Mayberry, Ministry & the Sea bus tour and cruise adventure, these trips are designed to bring people together for unforgettable experiences both on land and at sea.

Celebration at Sea — February 13–18, 2027

Get ready for Celebration at Sea, a 5-day Caribbean getaway featuring powerful concerts, inspiring devotions, church at sea, and incredible fellowship.

The cruise takes place February 13–18, 2027, with stops in Half Moon Cay and Nassau, Bahamas, aboard a brand-new Celebration Key experience.

And The Millers are excited to be part of an incredible lineup of gospel artists that includes:

Down East Boys

The Hyssongs

Clear Vision

Common Bond Quartet

Danny Funderburk

Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call

The Frosts

Jason Runnels

Jordan’s Shore

Joy Holden & Grounded Sound

Life Line

The Millers

Imagine spending five days surrounded by beautiful Caribbean scenery, incredible gospel music, worship, and friends who share your love for the Lord and Southern Gospel music. This is more than a vacation—it’s a celebration of faith and fellowship at sea!

For reservations and information, visit GoFAR Travels or call 336-210-1966, 336-554-2631, or 207-751-7342.

Mayberry, Ministry & the Sea — February 11–20, 2027

If you’re looking for a trip that combines Southern charm, Christian heritage, sightseeing, gospel fellowship and a cruise to the Bahamas, The Millers’ Mayberry, Ministry & the Sea adventure is calling your name!

Running February 11–20, 2027, this unique bus tour and cruise adventure begins with a journey filled with memorable stops before heading to the Caribbean.

The bus tour package includes:

Luxury motorcoach transportation

Four hotel nights

☕ Breakfast at every hotel

️ Most meals

A visit to the Billy Graham Library

⭐ Andy Griffith Museum admission

St. Augustine Old Town Trolley Tour

Optional Daytona Beach sunrise gathering

A historic Savannah visit

☕ Coffee & fellowship

A special welcome gift

Then it’s time to set sail for a 5-night cruise to the Bahamas!

Cruise accommodations are available in interior, ocean-view, and balcony cabins, with cruise fare booked separately from the bus tour package.

And if you’ve already booked your own cruise, you can still join The Millers for the bus tour portion of this incredible journey!

The bus tour package is $1,199 per person based on double occupancy, with limited seats available.

For more information and reservations, contact 540-664-2470 or visit Miller Music Group.

And Don’t Miss The Millers at NQC!

Before you head off on either of these adventures, you’ll have another opportunity to enjoy The Millers’ ministry in person!

The Millers will be performing at the NQC Showcase on Tuesday morning in the Food Court.

So while you’re at NQC, make plans to grab your breakfast, bring a friend, and join The Millers for a time of great gospel music and fellowship.

Whether you meet them at NQC, on a Caribbean cruise, or somewhere along the road, The Millers are looking forward to sharing the journey with you!

Faith. Fellowship. Fun. Memories that last a lifetime.

Come along with The Millers in 2027—and let’s make some memories together!