Lauren Talley’s “Testimony” is a vibrant, powerful affirmation of grace

September 11, 2026 — Though the title track of her mid-August EP, Walls (Part One), is just now climbing the charts, Horizon Records’ Lauren Talley is already digging into new material with her latest release, a vibrant reworking of Terrian’s powerful affirmation of grace, “Testimony.”

Produced by Jason Webb, “Testimony” is a soulful illustration of Talley’s affinity for the sounds of contemporary African-American Christian music — and of her own witness to God’s redemptive power.

“I am a living, breathing, walking testimony — those words perfectly sum up how good the Lord has been in my life,” she notes. “I got saved at age 8, and at age 12, I felt the Lord calling me to serve Him. I haven’t gotten it all perfect, and there have definitely been parts of the story that I didn’t script. But He has always been good, always faithful, and has always worked everything for my good.”

Infusing her version of the song with an extra measure of acoustic tones, and backed by harmonies from Webb and her long-time friend and colleague, Amber Eppinette Saunders (11th Hour, Amber Lynn), Talley delivers the song with a measure of feeling that underlines her personal relationship to its powerful message:

They said I wouldn’t make it, that I should give up

But they didn’t know that the God that I serve is more than enough

He can move mountains, He can make broken beautiful

I never run out of hope when I run to the God of miracles

Concludes the singer, “Anybody who has given their life to Christ can say along with me: I am the living proof of what the Lord has done.”

Listen to “Testimony” HERE.

About Lauren Talley

Lauren Talley is one of Christian music’s most dynamic talents and has inspired a generation of young people to serve the Lord.

Born into a rich musical heritage, Lauren sang her first solo at age 2 when she toddled onto the stage, interrupted her family’s concert and announced she wanted to “thing.” Lauren went on to make her own mark on the gospel music world as a member of her family group, The Talleys, with whom she received numerous awards, including a 2015 Dove Award for their song, “Hidden Heroes.” Lauren’s lead vocals shine on eleven number one hits for the group.

She has recorded seven solo albums, including 2019’s unprecedented release of two albums simultaneously, “Glorious God: Songs of Worship and Wonder,” and “Loudest Praise: Hymns Of Mercy, Love and Grace.” Her 2017 album, “The Gospel,” reached the number one position on Billboard’s southern gospel chart. She is also the author of “Songs In The Night,” a companion devotional book to her 2010 album of the same title. Lauren performs solo concerts and is a featured singer and speaker for many women’s conferences and special events across the country. She is frequently recognized for her appearances on numerous Gaither Homecoming videos and concerts, RFD-TV’s “The Music City Show” and “In Touch” with Dr. Charles Stanley. In 2014 she was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Worship Arts from John Wesley University.

When not traveling or recording her own music, Lauren often serves as studio background singer and producer for other recordings and works with emerging artists as a voice and performance coach. Lauren is a busy lady but always finds time to cheer on her beloved Tennessee Volunteers, drink sweet tea and spend time laughing with family and friends.