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AGM TOP 40 CHART: September 2026

Photo of Absolutely Gospel Music Absolutely Gospel Music20 hours ago
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Absolutely Gospel Music September 2026 Top 40 Chart

# Song Artist
1 Whatever Hallelujah LeFevre Quartet
2 I Know You The Guardians
3 He Is Who He Is Anthem Edition
4 The Anthem (Psalm 98) Phillips & Banks
5 Mountains Are Made To Climb Sunday Drive
6 Through The Fire Jason Crabb feat. Ashley Crabb Brown
7 Peace, Love, Joy The Taylors
8 Cling To It Brian Free & Assurance
9 Ain’t That The Truth Joseph Habedank
10 Three Nails Instead Nelons
11 Broken Man Can Scotty Inman
12 It Could Have Been A Mountain Tribute Quartet
13 Keep On Shining Doug Anderson
14 The Battle Is Not Yours Southbound
15 Morning For The Mourning Jordan Family Band
16 And We Will Kramers
17 No Rock Jeff & Sheri Easter
18 Garden Tomb Mylon Hayes Family
19 It’s Only By The Blood The Whisnants
20 Preach Jesus Down East Boys
21 Truth Is Marching On Jim & Melissa Brady
22 Building Bridges Carolina The Band
23 Jesus Is Coming Soon The Inspirations feat. The Oak Ridge Boys
24 Mountains Will Fall Sound Street
25 It’ll Be Worth It After All Darin and Brooke Aldridge feat. Jason Crabb
26 God Gives Good Answers Karen Peck & New River
27 What Victory Paid In Full
28 Walls Lauren Talley
29 Good News Savior The Hyssongs
30 Here Comes The Promise 8th Street
31 Hello To Christ (Live) Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
32 The Right Side Of The Dirt Jonathan Wilburn
33 Yes And Amen 11th Hour
34 Taste And See The Erwins
35 That’s What Love Is High Road
36 Mercy Seat Steve Ladd
37 Washed Away The Williamsons
38 After Sunday Divinity Trio
39 50th Anniversary Ruppes
40 In The Fire Janet Paschal
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Photo of Absolutely Gospel Music Absolutely Gospel Music20 hours ago
79 1 minute read
Photo of Absolutely Gospel Music

Absolutely Gospel Music

Absolutely Gospel Music is owned and operated by Bev McCann and the Nashville 37201 Media Group.
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