AGM TOP 40 CHART: September 2026

1 Whatever Hallelujah LeFevre Quartet

2 I Know You The Guardians

3 He Is Who He Is Anthem Edition

4 The Anthem (Psalm 98) Phillips & Banks

5 Mountains Are Made To Climb Sunday Drive

6 Through The Fire Jason Crabb feat. Ashley Crabb Brown

7 Peace, Love, Joy The Taylors

8 Cling To It Brian Free & Assurance

9 Ain’t That The Truth Joseph Habedank

10 Three Nails Instead Nelons

11 Broken Man Can Scotty Inman

12 It Could Have Been A Mountain Tribute Quartet

13 Keep On Shining Doug Anderson

14 The Battle Is Not Yours Southbound

15 Morning For The Mourning Jordan Family Band

16 And We Will Kramers

17 No Rock Jeff & Sheri Easter

18 Garden Tomb Mylon Hayes Family

19 It’s Only By The Blood The Whisnants

20 Preach Jesus Down East Boys

21 Truth Is Marching On Jim & Melissa Brady

22 Building Bridges Carolina The Band

23 Jesus Is Coming Soon The Inspirations feat. The Oak Ridge Boys

24 Mountains Will Fall Sound Street

25 It’ll Be Worth It After All Darin and Brooke Aldridge feat. Jason Crabb

26 God Gives Good Answers Karen Peck & New River

27 What Victory Paid In Full

28 Walls Lauren Talley

29 Good News Savior The Hyssongs

30 Here Comes The Promise 8th Street

31 Hello To Christ (Live) Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

32 The Right Side Of The Dirt Jonathan Wilburn

33 Yes And Amen 11th Hour

34 Taste And See The Erwins

35 That’s What Love Is High Road

36 Mercy Seat Steve Ladd

37 Washed Away The Williamsons

38 After Sunday Divinity Trio

39 50th Anniversary Ruppes