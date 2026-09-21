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AGM TOP 40 CHART: September 2026
Absolutely Gospel Music September 2026 Top 40 Chart
|#
|Song
|Artist
|1
|Whatever Hallelujah
|LeFevre Quartet
|2
|I Know You
|The Guardians
|3
|He Is Who He Is
|Anthem Edition
|4
|The Anthem (Psalm 98)
|Phillips & Banks
|5
|Mountains Are Made To Climb
|Sunday Drive
|6
|Through The Fire
|Jason Crabb feat. Ashley Crabb Brown
|7
|Peace, Love, Joy
|The Taylors
|8
|Cling To It
|Brian Free & Assurance
|9
|Ain’t That The Truth
|Joseph Habedank
|10
|Three Nails Instead
|Nelons
|11
|Broken Man Can
|Scotty Inman
|12
|It Could Have Been A Mountain
|Tribute Quartet
|13
|Keep On Shining
|Doug Anderson
|14
|The Battle Is Not Yours
|Southbound
|15
|Morning For The Mourning
|Jordan Family Band
|16
|And We Will
|Kramers
|17
|No Rock
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|18
|Garden Tomb
|Mylon Hayes Family
|19
|It’s Only By The Blood
|The Whisnants
|20
|Preach Jesus
|Down East Boys
|21
|Truth Is Marching On
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|22
|Building Bridges
|Carolina The Band
|23
|Jesus Is Coming Soon
|The Inspirations feat. The Oak Ridge Boys
|24
|Mountains Will Fall
|Sound Street
|25
|It’ll Be Worth It After All
|Darin and Brooke Aldridge feat. Jason Crabb
|26
|God Gives Good Answers
|Karen Peck & New River
|27
|What Victory
|Paid In Full
|28
|Walls
|Lauren Talley
|29
|Good News Savior
|The Hyssongs
|30
|Here Comes The Promise
|8th Street
|31
|Hello To Christ (Live)
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|32
|The Right Side Of The Dirt
|Jonathan Wilburn
|33
|Yes And Amen
|11th Hour
|34
|Taste And See
|The Erwins
|35
|That’s What Love Is
|High Road
|36
|Mercy Seat
|Steve Ladd
|37
|Washed Away
|The Williamsons
|38
|After Sunday
|Divinity Trio
|39
|50th Anniversary
|Ruppes
|40
|In The Fire
|Janet Paschal