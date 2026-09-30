The Rogers Family announces upcoming album, Let’s Sing a Song About Jesus

September 29, 2026 — North Carolina-based Southern Gospel group The Rogers Family has announced their first ever full-length album for Horizon Records, Let’s Sing a Song About Jesus, after a recent series of successful, resonant singles as prelude to this inaugural Crossroads collection.

The album is now available for pre-save/add ahead of its November 20 release.

“We are extremely thrilled to be able to release our first complete album with Crossroads!” say the Rogers Family. “We’ve blended a variety of songs – old and new – while keeping our traditional style.”

That style is classic Southern Gospel with effortless personality, flair, and modern touches infused throughout – as well as influences pulled from many varied CCM and sacred approaches. Three generations of the Rogers Family are represented by the group, maintaining a vibrant ministry through song that was begun in the 1990s; with matriarch Helen Rogers alongside, Kim, Rebekah, Samuel, and Hannah Shields join together in rich familial harmonies on tracks that can be joyous, exuberant, and bold, or tender and contemplative. Kim and Samuel also contribute piano and guitars to the project, respectively, while Roger Talley produced the album.

“The Rogers Family are a delight to work with, musically and personally,” Talley relates. “They remind me of my upbringing and the blessing of singing with family for so many years. We created some beautiful new sounds that you’re going to love while staying true to their musical style. I’m so excited for you to hear their new music!”

While their June release, “He Keeps Right On Blessing Me,” continues to climb the Singing News Southern Gospel Chart, with Let’s Sing a Song About Jesus the Rogers Family bring forth seven more impeccable songs in addition to their slew of singles that will each surely resonate with their listeners and fans, too. All the while, they shine the brightest of musical spotlights on the true focal point of their lifelong ministry: Christ and His Salvation.

“As you listen from the first song to the last,” the Rogers Family continue, “our prayer is that each one will bring you to worship Christ, because He only is the true subject of our praise! As the title states, Let’s Sing a Song About Jesus!”

As the brand new album’s title track declares in rich three-part harmonies by Samuel, Rebekah, and Hannah:

Let’s sing a song about Jesus

And let the Spirit move within

Everybody get in one accord

Clap your hands

Praise the Lord

Let’s sing a song about Jesus

It’s a simple, timeless message of praise – a throughline across the entire new LP – delivered as only the Rogers Family could.

Pre-save/add Let’s Sing a Song About Jesus HERE.

About The Rogers Family

The Rogers Family trace their roots to Northeast Georgia, where Ray and Helen Rogers began singing in local churches alongside their daughter, Kim, who also played the piano.

Kim later met Sammy Shields at a church in North Carolina and the two were married in 1999. They eventually made their home in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, where they raised their three children: Rebekah, Samuel, and Hannah.

After Ray’s passing in 2010, the next generation began to take a more active role in their music ministry. Today, the family continues to sing together, with the children often leading, while Kim and Helen remain active, passionate participants.

The current group – Helen, Kim, Rebekah, Samuel, and Hannah – travels and shares their love of Southern Gospel music. With Kim still at the piano, the Rogers Family is honored to carry on the cherished tradition of faith-filled music and ministry.