Ledbetter Brothers Signs with New Day Records

NASHVILLE, Tn (October 1, 2026) – New Day Records (a part of Daywind Music Group) is excited to announce the signing of Ledbetter Brothers.

The announcement was made today at DMG’s media event at National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, TN.

Made up of siblings Grant, Garrett, and Gabe, the group is no stranger to Gospel music, having grown up singing it all of their lives.

“As young boys, we grew up singing along to Daywind accompaniment tracks, never imagining that one day we would have the opportunity to sign with New Day Records and become part of the Daywind Music Group family. To now be standing here together as brothers and see that become a reality is truly a dream come true for us. We’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity and excited to see what God has in store for the Ledbetter Brothers,” shares the Brothers in a joint statement.

GRAMMY and Dove Award winning artist, Jason Crabb, introduced the group to the team at DMG. “There’s nothing I love more than brothers. When the Ledbetter’s first called, I felt like I had to say, ‘no’ because I didn’t feel I would have the time to devote to the record, but then I felt the Holy Spirit tell me to produce them. They love Jesus more than anything, and music is a close second. I’m so excited for them to be with New Day Records and the whole Daywind Music Group team.”

“From the moment Jason Crabb brought the Ledbetter Brothers to our team and played us the project he produced for them, we knew we wanted to help get their music out there,” states Dusty Wells, Director of Artist Relations for Daywind Music Group. “Grant, Garrett and Gabe come from a family with a rich history in Southern Gospel music, and you can hear that heritage in what they do. But what moves me most is their heart for sharing the message of Jesus through their music and their testimonies. We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome the Ledbetter Brothers to New Day Records and the Daywind Music Group family through this exclusive agreement. I can’t wait for more people to hear them!”

Ledbetter Brothers will make their National Quartet Convention debut on Friday, October 2, as part of Jason Crabb’s afternoon showcase.

Their debut single and album, both titled ‘The Turn’, will release in January of 2027.

To stay up to date on all things Ledbetter Brothers, follow them on all social media platforms.