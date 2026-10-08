Eddie Hill Returns to Southern Gospel Concert Ministry with a Renewed Sense of Calling

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Southern Gospel soloist Eddie Hill has returned to active concert ministry after nearly a decade away, bringing familiar Gospel songs, personal testimony, and a renewed sense of purpose to churches and special events. With appearances underway in 2026, Hill is now welcoming booking inquiries for 2027.

For Hill, the return is deeply personal.

“I honestly thought that chapter of my life was closed,” Hill says. “But the Lord kept laying on my heart that He had more work for me to do and I’m so thankful He has given me the opportunity to share His love through music again.”

Originally from Jackson, Tennessee, Hill began his solo ministry in 1986 and released his first recording, He Will Find You, in 1988. His musical background includes church ministry, concert appearances, and a personal highlight, an appearance alongside Gospel music legend James Blackwood. His recording Worth It All followed in 2014.

Now based in Nashville, Hill brings a warm, personal approach to each appearance. His programs have been described as “less like a concert and more like a warm gathering of friends” combining Southern Gospel favorites, familiar hymns with testimony, encouragement, and touches of humor. Through both his songs and his own story of God’s grace, Hill hopes to connect with people facing the everyday challenges of life and faith.

The encouragement he has received from listeners has helped affirm his decision to return. “After one concert, this sweet lady told me she was so glad the Lord wouldn’t let me give up singing,” Hill recalls. “She said the songs and words I shared had really blessed her. That was confirmation that I was back doing what the Lord wants me to be doing – singing and having people leave encouraged, reminded that God loves them, and become a little closer to Him.

Hill is available for full concerts, Sunday morning and evening services, homecomings, revivals, senior adult gatherings, and other special events. Programs can be tailored to the needs of the host church or gathering.

To learn more, hear his music, or inquire about scheduling, visit eddiehillmusic.com.

Media and Booking Contact:

Eddie Hill

731-234-0547

eddiehillinfo@gmail.com

www.eddiehillmusic.com