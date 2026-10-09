Lauren Talley brings a joyful message with “All Heaven Breaks Loose”

October 9, 2026 — Prolific, dynamic Christian artist and singer-songwriter Lauren Talley follows up her charting songs from her new EP, Walls (Part One), with spirited new singles, first last month’s “Testimony” and now the latest, “All Heaven Breaks Loose.” With a smart, engaging hook and joyful production style – found at the intersection of Southern Gospel and sacred rock and roll – the song was co-written by Talley and an impressive team of Kenna Turner West, Donald R. Skaggs and Don Poythress.

“Some days you need a little happy – like ‘when the coffee’s cold and the car runs hot!’” Talley laughs, quoting “All Heaven Breaks Loose.” “And if you think it sounds like some old school Kenny Loggins,” she continues, “you’re right!”

Of course, Talley has endless experience across many styles and genres of Christian and gospel music – “Testimony,” for instance, references African American traditions in gospel music, and Walls (Part One) includes excellent examples of polished inspirational pop, energetic Christian rock, and tender, contemplative CCM ballads, too. Her sound is always crisp and modern, but never forsakes her Southern Gospel roots. “All Heaven Breaks Loose” is yet another perfect example of her diverse sonic approach.

The track’s encouraging message is conveyed by a cinematic arc, Talley’s contemplation of the mundane trials of the everyday in each verse culminating in choruses ripe for singing along with abandon:

Yeah, don’t it feel good

When it floods your soul

And the troubles of life, they all let go

And the joy breaks through

When all heaven breaks loose

While “Walls” and “So So Good” from Part One continue to climb gospel charts and be heard by thousands on editorial playlists, Talley’s new “All Heaven Breaks Loose” looks ahead to Walls (Part Two) with love, encouragement, and worship dripping with power and energy.

As Talley concludes, “‘All Heaven Breaks Loose’ is a fun reminder that God always has joy waiting for us in every day.”

Listen to it HERE.

About Lauren Talley:

Lauren Talley is one of Christian music’s most dynamic talents and has inspired a generation of young people to serve the Lord.

Born into a rich musical heritage, Lauren sang her first solo at age 2 when she toddled onto the stage, interrupted her family’s concert and announced she wanted to “thing.” Lauren went on to make her own mark on the gospel music world as a member of her family group, The Talleys, with whom she received numerous awards, including a 2015 Dove Award for their song, “Hidden Heroes.” Lauren’s lead vocals shine on eleven number one hits for the group.

She has recorded seven solo albums, including 2019’s unprecedented release of two albums simultaneously, Glorious God: Songs of Worship and Wonder, and Loudest Praise: Hymns Of Mercy, Love and Grace. Her 2017 album, The Gospel, reached the number one position on Billboard’s southern gospel chart. She is also the author of Songs In The Night, a companion devotional book to her 2010 album of the same title. Lauren performs solo concerts and is a featured singer and speaker for many women’s conferences and special events across the country. She is frequently recognized for her appearances on numerous Gaither Homecoming videos and concerts, RFD-TV’s The Music City Show and In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley. In 2014 she was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Worship Arts from John Wesley University.

When not traveling or recording her own music, Lauren often serves as studio background singer and producer for other recordings and works with emerging artists as a voice and performance coach. Lauren is a busy lady but always finds time to cheer on her beloved Tennessee Volunteers, drink sweet tea and spend time laughing with family and friends.