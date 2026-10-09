Lorraine Jordan & The Country Grass Show Turn Up the Bluegrass Energy with “Louisiana Saturday Night”

Nashville, Tenn. – You’ll want to kick off your shoes and dance in the kitchen when you hear “Louisiana Saturday Night.” The lively new release from Lorraine Jordan & The Country Grass Show brings an infectious energy to the classic Country tune, making it an easy fit for a weekend playlist. It’s the latest offering from the touring group’s highly anticipated Country Grass II project and showcases the world-class musicianship of each band member. The new single is available now via Pinecastle Records on all digital and streaming platforms HERE.

Written by Bob McDill, “Louisiana Saturday Night” was originally recorded by Don Williams for his 1977 album Country Boy before Mel McDaniel turned it into a Country hit in 1981. Lorraine Jordan and Country Grass bring their own high-energy Bluegrass interpretation to the song, combining driving banjo, mandolin, fiddle, guitar and dobro with the group’s signature harmonies. The Country Grass Show lineup includes Lorraine Jordan (bass, lead/harmony vocals), Allen Dyer (rhythm guitar, lead/harmony vocals), Kent Dixon (mandolin, vocals), Garrett Newton (banjo, vocals), Tim Tew (guitar, dobro, harmony vocals) and Matt Hooper (fiddle).

“Louisiana Saturday Night” is the latest preview from Country Grass II, the upcoming project that continues the vision first established with the original 2014 Country Grass album. It blends classic Country favorites with the instrumentation, harmonies and energy of Bluegrass while bringing together a collection with an impressive lineup of guest artists. The album is currently receiving its finishing touches in the studio, with an official release date to be announced soon. The project will feature previous singles including the David Stewart-penned “Keepers of the Flame,” “Friday Night Blues” and the Bluegrass reimagining of “I Loved ’Em Every One” featuring Country legend T.G. Sheppard, along with collaborations with Michael Martin Murphey, T. Graham Brown, Eddy Raven, The Malpass Brothers and more.

Established as its own touring act in 2024, the Country Grass Show band brings together a talented group of musicians with a shared passion for blending the sounds of classic Country and Bluegrass. The band has become a popular festival and concert attraction, including performances backing Larry Cordle on such favorites as “Murder on Music Row” and “Highway 40 Blues.” While Country Grass represents a separate musical project and musical direction from Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, Jordan continues to stay busy with both groups, bringing the traditional Bluegrass sound of Carolina Road to audiences while Country Grass focuses on reimagining classic Country songs through a Bluegrass lens.

Fans can learn more about Lorraine Jordan & The Country Grass Show, find upcoming tour dates and stay up to date on new music by visiting www.carolinaroadband.com.