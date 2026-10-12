CHOSEN ROAD GARNERS BLUEGRASS/COUNTRY/ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR TROPHY AND GIVES STIRRING LIVE PERFORMANCE AT THE 57TH ANNUAL GMA DOVE AWARDS
NASHVILLE, Tenn.—From the mountains of West Virginia to the stage of this week’s 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards in Nashville, Thoroughbred Records artist Chosen Road comes full circle, garnering the trophy for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year for American Morning: Side A. Celebrating faith, family and freedom, the newly minted Dove Award-winning project was produced by Dave Clark and executive produced by Chosen Road’s Jonathan Buckner.
Accepting the honor on behalf of the group, Chosen Road founding member Zachary Alvis said, “Seventeen years ago Jonathan and I, when we started this thing, it’s something we never even dreamed of. We were just two country boys picking banjos and guitars on the front porch in West Virginia… I want to thank our whole team at Daywind; I want to thank GMA; our agent; and this guy right here, Dave Clark, the producer of this record, who pushed us to do this. Thank you so much man, what an honor. This is for you.”
“And most importantly I want to thank our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for persevering in us and giving us this opportunity,” Alvis continues. “I also need to thank all of our wives. They’re our rock…our wives are the steel in our spines, and they push us and support us and do such a great job as mothers—they’re the best in the world. We love you.”
With their signature Appalachian harmonies on full display, Chosen Road took the Dove Awards stage at Bridgestone Arena following their Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year win to deliver a stirring performance of “A God Thing.” The single, written by Lee Black and Gina Boe, is featured on American Morning: Side A and was nominated for a Dove Award for Bluegrass Recorded Song of the Year.
The 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards were presented Tuesday, October 6 in Nashville and the show premiered exclusively on TBN and the TBN+ app earlier tonight.
Chosen Road performs “A God Thing” during The 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards
at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. (Credit: TBN – Tim Hart)
With two Billboard #1 bluegrass albums to their credit—2023’s It Never Gets Old and 2022’s Appalachian Christmas—Chosen Road is not only recognized as Christian music’s top roots ensemble, but one of the most respected bands in all of bluegrass. Founded in the mountains of West Virginia nearly two decades ago, the group’s traditional bluegrass sound is uniquely hallmarked by country, Gospel and Americana influences. With seven Top 10 bluegrass radio singles, including two #1 hits, Chosen Road has performed on stages alongside such genre greats as Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Daily & Vincent, and The Isaacs, as well as Christian music luminaries Steven Curtis Chapman, Phil Wickham, and Zach Williams, among many others. Comprised of Jonathan Buckner, Zachary Alvis, Tyler Robertson, Christopher Stockwell, and Bradly Parsons, Chosen Road takes their music to churches, festivals, and concert halls across the country each year, driven by a clear ministry purpose: to honor Christ, strengthen families, and offer hope.
ABOUT THOROUGHBRED RECORDS
Today Thoroughbred Records is home to Chosen Road and The Chuck Wagon Gang. The label emerged in 1995 as a premier outlet for bluegrass Gospel music featuring such artists as The Lewis Family, Easter Brothers, and Chigger Hill Boys and Terri. The Lewis Family, hall of famers in both bluegrass and Gospel, recorded for the label from 1995 until shortly before their retirement in 2009. The Easter Brothers—a Mt. Airy, North Carolina-based mainstay in the genre featuring brothers Ed, Russell, and James Easter—followed and were later joined by Chigger Hill Boys and Terri, who signed with Thoroughbred in 2003. Directing attention to the Gospel side of bluegrass during the genre’s resurgence in the wake of the box office blockbuster O Brother, Where Art Thou, Thoroughbred Records released the two-volume collection O Lord How Great Thou Art, featuring cuts from Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley, Bluegrass Cardinals, Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, and many more. The label culminated its successful initial run with an audio and video collaboration featuring Jeff & Sheri Easter, The Lewis Family, and the Easter Brothers aptly titled We Are Family.
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